GAMECOCKS TODAY!

Tuesday, June 18 ​

Good morning from Gamecock Central.



1. 7️⃣4️⃣ Countdown to kickoff: 74 days!



Our countdown to South Carolina's 2019 season opener against North Carolina in Charlotte is now down to just 74 days. Without a current roster member with that number, we throw it back to defensive tackle Chuck Allen.



Allen was a four-year starter for the Gamecocks from 1977-1980, finishing his career with 264 tackles — including 14.5 for loss — and 8.5 sacks. In 1980, he was named to the All-South Independent team and earned honorable mention All-America honors.



Allen has served as a member of the University of South Carolina Board of Trustees since 2008.



– Will Helms



2. Five questions



Gamecock Central is talking with some Twitter followers to discuss their Gamecock fanhood. Speaking with Seth (



• What is your favorite Gamecock sporting event as a student and why?



@cbhenderson95: My favorite sporting event when I was a student was one that I actually didn’t get to attend. I was working at the Russell House at the time and we were playing Bama in 2010. I had to work that day, and of course the building was a ghost town except for people who couldn’t get tickets. Rather than doing whatever I was supposed to be doing, I opened up the Russell House theater and put the game on the big screen. We were losing our minds as the Cocks pulled of the upset.



• Who is your all-time favorite Gamecock athlete and why?



@cbhenderson95: My all-time favorite player is Connor Shaw. It definitely helped that he played when I was a student, but just the guts that guy displayed on the field…He had grit and a competitive edge that just made him a winner. Watching him lead us to a double overtime comeback win on the road at Missouri is one of my all-time favorite memories.



• What does it mean to be a Carolina fan to you?



@cbhenderson95: Being a Carolina fan to me is all about hoping for the best. It’s no secret that we’ve had a lot of mediocre seasons from a wins and losses standpoint in all our sports…BUT, we always hope as Gamecock fans and I like to the we stay humble more often than not.



• Are there any odd traditions or superstitions that you and your family have when watching the Gamecocks play?



@cbhenderson95: If we don’t go to the game, we almost always watch it at my parents' house. Naturally, tailgate food abounds and my dad almost blows the speakers out every time they play 2001 as the players come out in Williams-Brice.



• With Muschamp and Company landing high-profile recruits, what’s one phrase that describes how you feel about the trajectory of the program?



@cbhenderson95: One phrase to describe the trajectory of the program under Muschamp…”This is how it starts.” It’s starting to remind me of the run we had with Spurrier in the not so distant past. Muschamp and staff have been killing it on the recruiting trail and it’s only a matter of time before the impact is seen on the field.



3. This, that, and the other



Football: Gamecocks add walk-on defensive back - South Carolina added a walk-on defensive back Monday as Gardner-Webb transfer Elijah Rodgers announced his commitment to the Gamecocks via Twitter. (



Men's Basketball: What Frank Martin had to say about the 2019 class - Gamecocks make their seven newest additions official. (



NFL: Former Gamecock Caroline Cann is blazing a trail in the NFL - As the daughter of a high school football coach, there wasn't much doubt in Caroline Cann's mind that football would be a big part of her life. (



Men's Golf: Parrott wins South Carolina Amateur Match Play Championship - Rising junior Jack Parrott won the 47th South Carolina Amateur Match Play Championship on Father's Day, defeating Logan Sowell in the title bout 1-up in 21 holes. (



Baseball Recruiting: Peters officially coming to school, updates Tommy John rehab - One of the bigger pieces in this year's class gives the latest. (

Football Recruiting: Tracking the Gamecocks official visits - The South Carolina Gamecocks have taken full advantage of the chance to hold spring official visits, already hosting 24 official visitors on campus from the 2020 cycle. With that much movement, it can be difficult to keep track of, which is why we're tracking the visits below. (



Football Recruiting: Elite junior OT breaks down latest with Gamecocks - One of the country's top offensive lineman was back in Columbia once again this past weekend. (



Football Recruiting: Four-star linebacker impressed with upgrades - Devyn Curtis was excited about the changes at South Carolina since his last visit. (



Football Recruiting: Friday Camp Insider - For the second straight day South Carolina hosted a full 7-on-7 tournament Friday as 36 teams from South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia, Florida and Virginia participated in the day-long event while the staff concurrently ran an OL/DL camp during the morning. (



Football Recruiting: Saturday Camp Insider - Day 6 of South Carolina’s 2019 camp slate took place on Saturday, with Gamecock Central once again on hand to bring our subscribers the happenings. (



Football Recruiting: Huntley putting his recruiting hat on during official visit - One week after making his pledge to the Gamecocks, Hammond four-star defensive tackle Alex Huntley made the short trip back over to campus for his South Carolina official visit. (



Football Recruiting: Roberts high on coaches, facilities at South Carolina - Miami three-star defensive end Elijah Roberts entered his official visit this weekend admittedly not knowing what to expect, but left with a new appreciation for what the program has to offer. (



Football Recruiting: Hemingway has decision time frame in mind - As the recruiting process is winding down for Tonka Hemingway, the three-star defensive lineman from Conway is taking his official visits and eyeing a decision. (



Men's Basketball Recruiting: New hoops visitor over the weekend - Gamecocks hosting a three-star guard from right up the road. (

4. This Date in Gamecock History



June 18, 2002 – The Gamecocks eliminated Georgia Tech with a 9-5 victory in the College World Series.

USC jumped out to a 5-2 lead and held off a late Yellow Jacket rally.

The Carolina scoring started in the third when Drew Meyer reached on a fielder's choice and came around to score on a wild pitch and a passed ball.

Meyer added an RBI single in the fourth, while Landon Powell had a two-run single and Meyer scored on an error to account for the first five USC runs.

Steve Thomas added a solo home run in the seventh, then USC added three more in the eighth on another RBI single from Meyer and a two-run homer by Justin Harris.

Aaron Rawl pitched the whole game for Carolina to improve his record to 7-1 on the year.

5. Birthdays!



Eric Brown – Brown redshirted in 1989 and became a starter in 1990 while playing in all 11 games. In 1991, he led the team in tackles and interceptions. As a junior, Brown was fourth on the team in tackles. He had one of the big plays in the 24-23 upset of No. 16 Tennessee that year, as he recovered a Heath Shuler fumble at the Vols’ 31, setting up a USC field goal. He went into coaching and has been an assistant at the college level at Edward Waters (2004-05), Methodist (2006), Livingston (2007-09), Johnson .Smith (2010) and VMI (2011-12) where he coached linebackers for former Gamecock head man Sparky Woods.



Leonard Burton (football/center, 1984-85)

Savannah Crutchfield (swimming, 2018-19)

Roderick Howell (football/tight end, 1991-93)

Glenn Morris (football/quarterback, 1969-71)



– John Parker, gamecockarchives.com

6. ⌚ Key Events (Countdown)



• June 19 – Football: One-day camp (1 day)

• June 20 – Football: One-day camp (2)

• June 21 – Football: One-day camp (3)

• June 22 – Football: One-day camp (4)

• June 22 – Football: Specialists camp (4)

• June 27 – Baseball: Prospect camp (9)

• July 11 – Baseball: Prospect camp (23)

• July 15 – SEC Media Days, Day 1 (27)

• July 16 – SEC Media Days, Day 2 (28)

• July 17 – SEC Media Days, Day 3 (29)

• July 18 – SEC Media Days, Day 4 (30)

• July 18 – Baseball: Prospect camp (30)

• July 20 – Ladies Football Clinic (32)

• Aug. 17 – Baseball: Elite prospect camp (60)

• Aug. 22 – My Carolina Sports Preview (65)

• Aug. 22 – Carolina Calls feat. Muschamp (65)

• Aug. 31 – Football: Gamecocks vs UNC (74)

• Nov. 13 – Basketball: Early signing period (148)

• Dec. 18 – Football: Early signing period (183)

• Feb. 5 – Football: Regular signing period (232)