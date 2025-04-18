ADVERTISEMENT

Garnet and Black Game Live Updates

Alan Cole

Alan Cole

Beat Reporter
Gold Member
Jul 10, 2022
15,245
634
113
Checking in from Williams-Brice Stadium as South Carolina football gets ready for the spring game tonight. Gamecocks have divided into Garnet and Black, and will play a mostly traditional spring game tonight.

It's not on television, so I'll try to keep y'all updated with some color as best I can. It's a 7:30 kick.
 
