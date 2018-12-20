Join rivals.com for access to this premium message board

Member-Only Message Boards

Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series

Exclusive Highlights and Recruiting Interviews

Breaking Recruiting News

Log In or Subscribe Today  
  1. This message is from Brian Shoemaker, publisher of Gamecock Central.

    I'd like to mention two special offers:

    Option 1. Purchase an annual subscription for $59.95, which is a $40 discount off of the regular low price. If you already have a free account, make sure you're logged in and start here. If you're creating a new account, start here. Promo code GCSAVE40 must be entered.

    Option 2. Purchase an annual subscription at the regular low price of $99.95 and receive a $99 gift card to the Rivals Fan Shop. If you already have a free account, make sure you're logged in and start here. If you're creating a new account, start here. Promo code 99Cyber must be entered.

    Both offers expire on Dec. 21 at 11:59 p.m. ET.

    Password? If you can't remember your password, please go to this link. If you don't receive an email from Rivals within five minutes, please alert me. The password needs to be at least nine characters, including at least one number.

    If you need help with anything, you can reach me at shoe@gamecockcentral.com.

    Brian Shoemaker (Shoe)
    GamecockCentral.com, Est. 1998
    Your Home For Gamecock Sports

Inside the class: Part I - The Signees

Discussion in 'The Insiders Forum' started by Chris Clark, Dec 20, 2018 at 8:23 PM.

Post New Thread
  1. Chris Clark

    Chris Clark Football/Recruiting Insider
    Staff
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Jan 3, 2005
    Messages:
    76,238
    Likes Received:
    57,725
    In this series,...
     
    1 Chris Clark, Dec 20, 2018 at 8:23 PM
    JOHNS767, Grandpa Smitty, dssgateway1 and 15 others like this.
  2. uscbeckham

    uscbeckham Well-Known Member
    Staff
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Oct 22, 2001
    Messages:
    50,683
    Likes Received:
    72,257
    Location:
    Chapin, SC
    This is premium content. Please Subscribe to view.
     
    2 uscbeckham, Dec 20, 2018 at 8:33 PM
    bashby33, breezcock803, GCMD2 and 3 others like this.
  3. Hartzoge

    Hartzoge Member
    Gold Member
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Sep 9, 2010
    Messages:
    10
    Likes Received:
    8
    This is premium content. Please Subscribe to view.
     
    3 Hartzoge, Dec 20, 2018 at 9:06 PM
  4. gopper

    gopper Well-Known Member
    Gold Member
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Jul 24, 2001
    Messages:
    7,404
    Likes Received:
    4,891
    This is premium content. Please Subscribe to view.
     
    4 gopper, Dec 20, 2018 at 9:12 PM
  5. BOYDCREEKCOCK

    BOYDCREEKCOCK Member
    Gold Member
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Oct 12, 2008
    Messages:
    553
    Likes Received:
    764
    This is premium content. Please Subscribe to view.
     
    5 BOYDCREEKCOCK, Dec 20, 2018 at 9:14 PM
  6. Brian Shoemaker

    Brian Shoemaker Gamecock Central Founder & Publisher
    Staff
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Jun 1, 1998
    Messages:
    33,079
    Likes Received:
    12,688
    This is premium content. Please Subscribe to view.
     
    6 Brian Shoemaker, Dec 20, 2018 at 9:16 PM
    uscbeckham likes this.
  7. GCMD2

    GCMD2 Well-Known Member
    Gold Member
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Dec 24, 2012
    Messages:
    6,378
    Likes Received:
    5,835
    This is premium content. Please Subscribe to view.
     
    7 GCMD2, Dec 20, 2018 at 9:24 PM
  8. john8220

    john8220 Well-Known Member
    Gold Member
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Aug 26, 2011
    Messages:
    3,473
    Likes Received:
    5,941
    This is premium content. Please Subscribe to view.
     
    8 john8220, Dec 20, 2018 at 9:26 PM
  9. Sandstorm7

    Sandstorm7 Well-Known Member
    Gold Member
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Jan 22, 2011
    Messages:
    7,484
    Likes Received:
    4,515
    This is premium content. Please Subscribe to view.
     
    9 Sandstorm7, Dec 20, 2018 at 9:38 PM
    OptimistPrime00 likes this.
  10. uscbeckham

    uscbeckham Well-Known Member
    Staff
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Oct 22, 2001
    Messages:
    50,683
    Likes Received:
    72,257
    Location:
    Chapin, SC
    This is premium content. Please Subscribe to view.
     
    10 uscbeckham, Dec 20, 2018 at 9:44 PM
  11. Maple Hood

    Maple Hood Well-Known Member
    Gold Member
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Oct 17, 2008
    Messages:
    2,987
    Likes Received:
    1,713
    This is premium content. Please Subscribe to view.
     
    11 Maple Hood, Dec 20, 2018 at 9:50 PM
  12. PaloAltoSpur

    PaloAltoSpur Member
    Gold Member
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Dec 9, 2012
    Messages:
    184
    Likes Received:
    711
    This is premium content. Please Subscribe to view.
     
    12 PaloAltoSpur, Dec 20, 2018 at 9:59 PM
(You must log in or sign up to post here.)
Back to Threads/Forum

Share This Page