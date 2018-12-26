Join rivals.com for access to this premium message board

Member-Only Message Boards

Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series

Exclusive Highlights and Recruiting Interviews

Breaking Recruiting News

Log In or Subscribe Today  
  1. This message is from Brian Shoemaker, publisher of Gamecock Central.

    I'd like to mention two special offers:

    Option 1. Purchase an annual subscription for $59.95, which is a $40 discount off of the regular low price. If you already have a free account, make sure you're logged in and start here. If you're creating a new account, start here. Promo code GCSAVE40 must be entered.

    Option 2. Purchase an annual subscription at the regular low price of $99.95 and receive a $99 gift card to the Rivals Fan Shop. If you already have a free account, make sure you're logged in and start here. If you're creating a new account, start here. Promo code 99Cyber must be entered.

    Both offers expire on Dec. 31 at 11:59 p.m. ET.

    Password? If you can't remember your password, please go to this link. If you don't receive an email from Rivals within five minutes, please alert me. The password needs to be at least nine characters, including at least one number.

    If you need help with anything, you can reach me at shoe@gamecockcentral.com.

    Brian Shoemaker (Shoe)
    GamecockCentral.com, Est. 1998
    Your Home For Gamecock Sports

Inside the class: Part II - The DL

Discussion in 'The Insiders Forum' started by Chris Clark, Dec 26, 2018 at 9:27 AM.

Post New Thread
  1. Chris Clark

    Chris Clark Football/Recruiting Insider
    Staff
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Jan 3, 2005
    Messages:
    76,318
    Likes Received:
    57,962
    South Carolina...
     
    1 Chris Clark, Dec 26, 2018 at 9:27 AM
    zekew1, rhewredi, OptimistPrime00 and 15 others like this.
  2. uscbeckham

    uscbeckham Well-Known Member
    Staff
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Oct 22, 2001
    Messages:
    50,791
    Likes Received:
    72,822
    Location:
    Chapin, SC
    This is premium content. Please Subscribe to view.
     
    2 uscbeckham, Dec 26, 2018 at 9:33 AM
    Bill Ratchet, llj1944, tern and 2 others like this.
  3. gamecockCPA11

    gamecockCPA11 Member
    Gold Member
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Nov 26, 2009
    Messages:
    746
    Likes Received:
    1,306
    This is premium content. Please Subscribe to view.
     
    3 gamecockCPA11, Dec 26, 2018 at 10:16 AM
    shagginrooster, boot101, GCock47 and 1 other person like this.
  4. hendogg95

    hendogg95 Member
    Gold Member
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Nov 19, 2003
    Messages:
    466
    Likes Received:
    411
    This is premium content. Please Subscribe to view.
     
    4 hendogg95, Dec 26, 2018 at 10:23 AM
    boot101 and Grandparayray58 like this.
  5. Grandpa Smitty

    Grandpa Smitty Well-Known Member
    Gold Member
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Jan 31, 2011
    Messages:
    5,441
    Likes Received:
    16,930
    Location:
    Sumter, SC
    This is premium content. Please Subscribe to view.
     
    5 Grandpa Smitty, Dec 26, 2018 at 10:47 AM
    F-86F, boot101 and searooster like this.
  6. GCock47

    GCock47 Active Member
    Gold Member
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Nov 26, 2005
    Messages:
    1,822
    Likes Received:
    1,353
    This is premium content. Please Subscribe to view.
     
    6 GCock47, Dec 26, 2018 at 10:57 AM
    F-86F likes this.
  7. dssgateway1

    dssgateway1 Member
    Gold Member
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Sep 11, 2010
    Messages:
    930
    Likes Received:
    588
    Location:
    hartsville sc
    This is premium content. Please Subscribe to view.
     
    7 dssgateway1, Dec 26, 2018 at 1:18 PM
  8. GamecockArt

    GamecockArt Member
    Silver Member
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Nov 28, 2018
    Messages:
    110
    Likes Received:
    268
    Location:
    Greenville, SC
    This is premium content. Please Subscribe to view.
     
    8 GamecockArt, Dec 26, 2018 at 1:53 PM
  9. cockymmb

    cockymmb Well-Known Member
    Gold Member
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Sep 18, 2013
    Messages:
    20,075
    Likes Received:
    25,263
    This is premium content. Please Subscribe to view.
     
    9 cockymmb, Dec 26, 2018 at 6:34 PM
    shagginrooster likes this.
  10. DixieMan50

    DixieMan50 Member
    Gold Member
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Dec 13, 2015
    Messages:
    435
    Likes Received:
    503
    This is premium content. Please Subscribe to view.
     
    10 DixieMan50, Dec 26, 2018 at 7:03 PM
(You must log in or sign up to post here.)
Back to Threads/Forum

Share This Page