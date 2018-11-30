Join rivals.com for access to this premium message board

Live updates: MBB vs. Coastal Carolina

Discussion in 'The Insiders Forum' started by Collyn Taylor, Nov 30, 2018 at 6:04 PM.

  Collyn Taylor

    Collyn Taylor Gamecock Central Beat Writer
    Staff
    Joined:
    Aug 20, 2015
    Messages:
    14,831
    Likes Received:
    29,054
  Collyn Taylor

    Collyn Taylor Gamecock Central Beat Writer
    Staff
    Joined:
    Aug 20, 2015
    Messages:
    14,831
    Likes Received:
    29,054
    2 Collyn Taylor, Nov 30, 2018 at 6:38 PM
  2008Gamecock2008

    2008Gamecock2008 Active Member
    Gold Member
    Joined:
    Dec 24, 2005
    Messages:
    1,134
    Likes Received:
    1,440
    3 2008Gamecock2008, Nov 30, 2018 at 6:47 PM
    breezcock803 likes this.
  GamecockArmy

    GamecockArmy Well-Known Member
    Gold Member
    Joined:
    Nov 4, 2015
    Messages:
    4,148
    Likes Received:
    9,649
    Location:
    Blythewood
    4 GamecockArmy, Nov 30, 2018 at 6:51 PM
  Collyn Taylor

    Collyn Taylor Gamecock Central Beat Writer
    Staff
    Joined:
    Aug 20, 2015
    Messages:
    14,831
    Likes Received:
    29,054
    5 Collyn Taylor, Nov 30, 2018 at 6:57 PM
  Collyn Taylor

    Collyn Taylor Gamecock Central Beat Writer
    Staff
    Joined:
    Aug 20, 2015
    Messages:
    14,831
    Likes Received:
    29,054
    6 Collyn Taylor, Nov 30, 2018 at 6:58 PM
    4th and a Mile likes this.
  Collyn Taylor

    Collyn Taylor Gamecock Central Beat Writer
    Staff
    Joined:
    Aug 20, 2015
    Messages:
    14,831
    Likes Received:
    29,054
    7 Collyn Taylor, Nov 30, 2018 at 7:01 PM
  MACCGrad2014

    MACCGrad2014 Active Member
    Gold Member
    Joined:
    Dec 14, 2015
    Messages:
    2,018
    Likes Received:
    3,488
    Location:
    Greenville, SC
    8 MACCGrad2014, Nov 30, 2018 at 7:02 PM
  Collyn Taylor

    Collyn Taylor Gamecock Central Beat Writer
    Staff
    Joined:
    Aug 20, 2015
    Messages:
    14,831
    Likes Received:
    29,054
    9 Collyn Taylor, Nov 30, 2018 at 7:02 PM
  Collyn Taylor

    Collyn Taylor Gamecock Central Beat Writer
    Staff
    Joined:
    Aug 20, 2015
    Messages:
    14,831
    Likes Received:
    29,054
    10 Collyn Taylor, Nov 30, 2018 at 7:03 PM
  Collyn Taylor

    Collyn Taylor Gamecock Central Beat Writer
    Staff
    Joined:
    Aug 20, 2015
    Messages:
    14,831
    Likes Received:
    29,054
    11 Collyn Taylor, Nov 30, 2018 at 7:04 PM
  Collyn Taylor

    Collyn Taylor Gamecock Central Beat Writer
    Staff
    Joined:
    Aug 20, 2015
    Messages:
    14,831
    Likes Received:
    29,054
    12 Collyn Taylor, Nov 30, 2018 at 7:06 PM
  Collyn Taylor

    Collyn Taylor Gamecock Central Beat Writer
    Staff
    Joined:
    Aug 20, 2015
    Messages:
    14,831
    Likes Received:
    29,054
    13 Collyn Taylor, Nov 30, 2018 at 7:07 PM
  Collyn Taylor

    Collyn Taylor Gamecock Central Beat Writer
    Staff
    Joined:
    Aug 20, 2015
    Messages:
    14,831
    Likes Received:
    29,054
    14 Collyn Taylor, Nov 30, 2018 at 7:07 PM
  MACCGrad2014

    MACCGrad2014 Active Member
    Gold Member
    Joined:
    Dec 14, 2015
    Messages:
    2,018
    Likes Received:
    3,488
    Location:
    Greenville, SC
    15 MACCGrad2014, Nov 30, 2018 at 7:07 PM
  MACCGrad2014

    MACCGrad2014 Active Member
    Gold Member
    Joined:
    Dec 14, 2015
    Messages:
    2,018
    Likes Received:
    3,488
    Location:
    Greenville, SC
    16 MACCGrad2014, Nov 30, 2018 at 7:08 PM
  Collyn Taylor

    Collyn Taylor Gamecock Central Beat Writer
    Staff
    Joined:
    Aug 20, 2015
    Messages:
    14,831
    Likes Received:
    29,054
    17 Collyn Taylor, Nov 30, 2018 at 7:08 PM
  shgamecock2001

    shgamecock2001 Member
    Gold Member
    Joined:
    Nov 23, 2004
    Messages:
    693
    Likes Received:
    781
    Location:
    Columbia, SC
    18 shgamecock2001, Nov 30, 2018 at 7:09 PM
  MACCGrad2014

    MACCGrad2014 Active Member
    Gold Member
    Joined:
    Dec 14, 2015
    Messages:
    2,018
    Likes Received:
    3,488
    Location:
    Greenville, SC
    19 MACCGrad2014, Nov 30, 2018 at 7:09 PM
  Collyn Taylor

    Collyn Taylor Gamecock Central Beat Writer
    Staff
    Joined:
    Aug 20, 2015
    Messages:
    14,831
    Likes Received:
    29,054
    20 Collyn Taylor, Nov 30, 2018 at 7:10 PM
  shgamecock2001

    shgamecock2001 Member
    Gold Member
    Joined:
    Nov 23, 2004
    Messages:
    693
    Likes Received:
    781
    Location:
    Columbia, SC
    21 shgamecock2001, Nov 30, 2018 at 7:10 PM
  LC Gamecock624

    LC Gamecock624 Well-Known Member
    Gold Member
    Joined:
    Jun 5, 2006
    Messages:
    2,714
    Likes Received:
    1,091
    22 LC Gamecock624, Nov 30, 2018 at 7:11 PM
  MACCGrad2014

    MACCGrad2014 Active Member
    Gold Member
    Joined:
    Dec 14, 2015
    Messages:
    2,018
    Likes Received:
    3,488
    Location:
    Greenville, SC
    23 MACCGrad2014, Nov 30, 2018 at 7:12 PM
  Dorthy Mantooth

    Dorthy Mantooth Well-Known Member
    Gold Member
    Joined:
    Aug 18, 2011
    Messages:
    4,101
    Likes Received:
    603
    24 Dorthy Mantooth, Nov 30, 2018 at 7:12 PM
  shgamecock2001

    shgamecock2001 Member
    Gold Member
    Joined:
    Nov 23, 2004
    Messages:
    693
    Likes Received:
    781
    Location:
    Columbia, SC
    25 shgamecock2001, Nov 30, 2018 at 7:12 PM
  german cock

    german cock Well-Known Member
    Gold Member
    Joined:
    Sep 4, 2006
    Messages:
    10,082
    Likes Received:
    24,645
    Location:
    Columbia sc
    26 german cock, Nov 30, 2018 at 7:13 PM
  27. Collyn Taylor

    Collyn Taylor Gamecock Central Beat Writer
    Staff
    Joined:
    Aug 20, 2015
    Messages:
    14,831
    Likes Received:
    29,054
    27 Collyn Taylor, Nov 30, 2018 at 7:14 PM
  28. MACCGrad2014

    MACCGrad2014 Active Member
    Gold Member
    Joined:
    Dec 14, 2015
    Messages:
    2,018
    Likes Received:
    3,488
    Location:
    Greenville, SC
    28 MACCGrad2014, Nov 30, 2018 at 7:14 PM
  29. Collyn Taylor

    Collyn Taylor Gamecock Central Beat Writer
    Staff
    Joined:
    Aug 20, 2015
    Messages:
    14,831
    Likes Received:
    29,054
    29 Collyn Taylor, Nov 30, 2018 at 7:14 PM
  30. Collyn Taylor

    Collyn Taylor Gamecock Central Beat Writer
    Staff
    Joined:
    Aug 20, 2015
    Messages:
    14,831
    Likes Received:
    29,054
    30 Collyn Taylor, Nov 30, 2018 at 7:15 PM
  31. shgamecock2001

    shgamecock2001 Member
    Gold Member
    Joined:
    Nov 23, 2004
    Messages:
    693
    Likes Received:
    781
    Location:
    Columbia, SC
    31 shgamecock2001, Nov 30, 2018 at 7:15 PM
  32. LC Gamecock624

    LC Gamecock624 Well-Known Member
    Gold Member
    Joined:
    Jun 5, 2006
    Messages:
    2,714
    Likes Received:
    1,091
    32 LC Gamecock624, Nov 30, 2018 at 7:16 PM
  33. german cock

    german cock Well-Known Member
    Gold Member
    Joined:
    Sep 4, 2006
    Messages:
    10,082
    Likes Received:
    24,645
    Location:
    Columbia sc
    33 german cock, Nov 30, 2018 at 7:16 PM
  34. Dorthy Mantooth

    Dorthy Mantooth Well-Known Member
    Gold Member
    Joined:
    Aug 18, 2011
    Messages:
    4,101
    Likes Received:
    603
    34 Dorthy Mantooth, Nov 30, 2018 at 7:17 PM
  35. Collyn Taylor

    Collyn Taylor Gamecock Central Beat Writer
    Staff
    Joined:
    Aug 20, 2015
    Messages:
    14,831
    Likes Received:
    29,054
    35 Collyn Taylor, Nov 30, 2018 at 7:18 PM
  36. Dorthy Mantooth

    Dorthy Mantooth Well-Known Member
    Gold Member
    Joined:
    Aug 18, 2011
    Messages:
    4,101
    Likes Received:
    603
    36 Dorthy Mantooth, Nov 30, 2018 at 7:19 PM
  37. Collyn Taylor

    Collyn Taylor Gamecock Central Beat Writer
    Staff
    Joined:
    Aug 20, 2015
    Messages:
    14,831
    Likes Received:
    29,054
    37 Collyn Taylor, Nov 30, 2018 at 7:19 PM
  38. shgamecock2001

    shgamecock2001 Member
    Gold Member
    Joined:
    Nov 23, 2004
    Messages:
    693
    Likes Received:
    781
    Location:
    Columbia, SC
    38 shgamecock2001, Nov 30, 2018 at 7:19 PM
  39. Dorthy Mantooth

    Dorthy Mantooth Well-Known Member
    Gold Member
    Joined:
    Aug 18, 2011
    Messages:
    4,101
    Likes Received:
    603
    39 Dorthy Mantooth, Nov 30, 2018 at 7:20 PM
  40. Dorthy Mantooth

    Dorthy Mantooth Well-Known Member
    Gold Member
    Joined:
    Aug 18, 2011
    Messages:
    4,101
    Likes Received:
    603
    40 Dorthy Mantooth, Nov 30, 2018 at 7:21 PM
