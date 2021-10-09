Live updates: Shane Beamer post game press conference

Gamecock Central
is partnering with Vista Art
to give away this framed "National Champs" pic.
- Text keyword VISTAART to 877-GO-COCKS (877-46-26257) for a chance to win.
- The winner will be randomly selected and notified on Friday, Oct. 15.
- A local winner can pick up the picture from Vista Art, 1752 Airport Blvd., Cayce, SC 29033. Shipping can be arranged for a non-local winner.
If you're not the lucky winner, this item is available for purchase at Vista Art
.
Visit Vista Art
to view some of their other work.
Required notice: By texting this number, you agree to receive promotional messages sent via an autodialer, and this agreement isn’t a condition of any purchase. Message & Data rates may apply. You'll receive less than one message/month. To unsubscribe, text STOP to 8774626257.
Close this note by clicking the X in the top-right corner.