Join rivals.com for access to this premium message board

Member-Only Message Boards

Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series

Exclusive Highlights and Recruiting Interviews

Breaking Recruiting News

Log In or Subscribe Today  
  1. This message is from Brian Shoemaker, publisher of Gamecock Central.

    I'd like to mention two special offers:

    Option 1. Purchase an annual subscription for $59.95, which is a $40 discount off of the regular low price. If you already have a free account, make sure you're logged in and start here. If you're creating a new account, start here. Promo code GCSAVE40 must be entered.

    Option 2. Purchase an annual subscription at the regular low price of $99.95 and receive a $99 gift card to the Rivals Fan Shop. If you already have a free account, make sure you're logged in and start here. If you're creating a new account, start here. Promo code 99Cyber must be entered.

    Both offers expire on Dec. 21 at 11:59 p.m. ET.

    Password? If you can't remember your password, please go to this link. If you don't receive an email from Rivals within five minutes, please alert me. The password needs to be at least nine characters, including at least one number.

    If you need help with anything, you can reach me at shoe@gamecockcentral.com.

    Brian Shoemaker (Shoe)
    GamecockCentral.com, Est. 1998
    Your Home For Gamecock Sports

Live updates: Will Muschamp's signing day press conference

Discussion in 'The Insiders Forum' started by Collyn Taylor, Dec 19, 2018 at 3:53 PM.

Post New Thread
  1. Collyn Taylor

    Collyn Taylor Gamecock Central Beat Writer
    Staff
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Aug 20, 2015
    Messages:
    15,138
    Likes Received:
    29,706
    Muschamp meeting...
     
    1 Collyn Taylor, Dec 19, 2018 at 3:53 PM
    Last edited: Dec 19, 2018 at 4:28 PM
    john8220, Joey Williams and SCarFanInBama like this.
  2. jkmv98

    jkmv98 Member
    Gold Member
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Dec 20, 2007
    Messages:
    113
    Likes Received:
    106
    This is premium content. Please Subscribe to view.
     
    2 jkmv98, Dec 19, 2018 at 3:56 PM
  3. Collyn Taylor

    Collyn Taylor Gamecock Central Beat Writer
    Staff
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Aug 20, 2015
    Messages:
    15,138
    Likes Received:
    29,706
    This is premium content. Please Subscribe to view.
     
    3 Collyn Taylor, Dec 19, 2018 at 3:59 PM
    Ernie500 likes this.
  4. too cocky

    too cocky Active Member
    Gold Member
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Nov 9, 2001
    Messages:
    1,383
    Likes Received:
    1,377
    This is premium content. Please Subscribe to view.
     
    4 too cocky, Dec 19, 2018 at 4:01 PM
    CarolinaSky likes this.
  5. Gamecock WH

    Gamecock WH Member
    Gold Member
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Aug 15, 2017
    Messages:
    322
    Likes Received:
    948
    This is premium content. Please Subscribe to view.
     
    5 Gamecock WH, Dec 19, 2018 at 4:15 PM
  6. Collyn Taylor

    Collyn Taylor Gamecock Central Beat Writer
    Staff
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Aug 20, 2015
    Messages:
    15,138
    Likes Received:
    29,706
    This is premium content. Please Subscribe to view.
     
    6 Collyn Taylor, Dec 19, 2018 at 4:16 PM
    Gamecock WH likes this.
  7. Collyn Taylor

    Collyn Taylor Gamecock Central Beat Writer
    Staff
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Aug 20, 2015
    Messages:
    15,138
    Likes Received:
    29,706
    This is premium content. Please Subscribe to view.
     
    7 Collyn Taylor, Dec 19, 2018 at 4:19 PM
    john8220 and Gamecock WH like this.
(You must log in or sign up to post here.)
Back to Threads/Forum

Share This Page