MBB at Mississippi State Live Updates

Alan Cole

Alan Cole

Jul 10, 2022
STARKVILLE, Miss. — Hello from the place they call "The Hump" in Starkville, Humphrey Coliseum.

South Carolina men's basketball opens up SEC play here today with a 2 p.m. ET, 1 p.m. local, tip against the No. 17 Mississippi State Bulldogs. Coverage is on SEC Network. Everyone is here and warming up.
 
