MBB Game Thread: USC vs Clemson

Discussion in 'The Insiders Forum' started by ChrisWellbaum, Dec 22, 2018 at 1:04 PM.

  ChrisWellbaum

    ChrisWellbaum Gamecock Central Writer
Staff
    Staff
    Joined:
    Aug 6, 2010
    Messages:
    647
    Likes Received:
    760
    1 ChrisWellbaum, Dec 22, 2018 at 1:04 PM
    tncock likes this.
  ThomasSumter

    ThomasSumter
    Gold Member
    Joined:
    Jan 16, 2006
    Messages:
    797
    Likes Received:
    871
    Location:
    Blythewood
    2 ThomasSumter, Dec 22, 2018 at 1:12 PM
    F-86F likes this.
  IH8FATBRAD

    IH8FATBRAD
    Gold Member
    Joined:
    Jun 26, 2006
    Messages:
    8,424
    Likes Received:
    3,271
    3 IH8FATBRAD, Dec 22, 2018 at 1:13 PM
  LegionofBoom

    LegionofBoom
    Gold Member
    Joined:
    Sep 1, 2008
    Messages:
    30,984
    Likes Received:
    43,257
    4 LegionofBoom, Dec 22, 2018 at 1:16 PM
    spur'em cocks, F-86F, SCarFanInBama and 3 others like this.
  Fear The Visor

    Fear The Visor
    Gold Member
    Joined:
    Aug 10, 2005
    Messages:
    9,433
    Likes Received:
    3,558
    5 Fear The Visor, Dec 22, 2018 at 1:29 PM
  DelphCock

    DelphCock
    Silver Member
    Joined:
    Jun 28, 2018
    Messages:
    4
    Likes Received:
    7
    6 DelphCock, Dec 22, 2018 at 1:35 PM
    Kitchenlabs likes this.
  feeble2001

    feeble2001
    Gold Member
    Joined:
    Jan 26, 2017
    Messages:
    2,272
    Likes Received:
    2,659
    7 feeble2001, Dec 22, 2018 at 1:36 PM
    GamecockArmy likes this.
  ChrisWellbaum

    ChrisWellbaum Gamecock Central Writer
Staff
    Staff
    Joined:
    Aug 6, 2010
    Messages:
    647
    Likes Received:
    760
    8 ChrisWellbaum, Dec 22, 2018 at 1:38 PM
  GamecockArmy

    GamecockArmy
    Gold Member
    Joined:
    Nov 4, 2015
    Messages:
    4,246
    Likes Received:
    9,840
    Location:
    Blythewood
    9 GamecockArmy, Dec 22, 2018 at 1:47 PM
  LegionofBoom

    LegionofBoom
    Gold Member
    Joined:
    Sep 1, 2008
    Messages:
    30,984
    Likes Received:
    43,257
    10 LegionofBoom, Dec 22, 2018 at 1:48 PM
    B2G, F-86F and GamecockArmy like this.
  ChrisWellbaum

    ChrisWellbaum Gamecock Central Writer
Staff
    Staff
    Joined:
    Aug 6, 2010
    Messages:
    647
    Likes Received:
    760
    11 ChrisWellbaum, Dec 22, 2018 at 1:51 PM
    LegionofBoom likes this.
  ChrisWellbaum

    ChrisWellbaum Gamecock Central Writer
Staff
    Staff
    Joined:
    Aug 6, 2010
    Messages:
    647
    Likes Received:
    760
    12 ChrisWellbaum, Dec 22, 2018 at 1:51 PM
    LegionofBoom likes this.
  feeble2001

    feeble2001
    Gold Member
    Joined:
    Jan 26, 2017
    Messages:
    2,272
    Likes Received:
    2,659
    13 feeble2001, Dec 22, 2018 at 1:52 PM
    SCarFanInBama, LegionofBoom and GamecockArmy like this.
  DelphCock

    DelphCock
    Silver Member
    Joined:
    Jun 28, 2018
    Messages:
    4
    Likes Received:
    7
    14 DelphCock, Dec 22, 2018 at 1:56 PM
    LegionofBoom likes this.
  feeble2001

    feeble2001
    Gold Member
    Joined:
    Jan 26, 2017
    Messages:
    2,272
    Likes Received:
    2,659
    15 feeble2001, Dec 22, 2018 at 1:58 PM
  ChrisWellbaum

    ChrisWellbaum Gamecock Central Writer
Staff
    Staff
    Joined:
    Aug 6, 2010
    Messages:
    647
    Likes Received:
    760
    16 ChrisWellbaum, Dec 22, 2018 at 2:02 PM
    LegionofBoom likes this.
  ChrisWellbaum

    ChrisWellbaum Gamecock Central Writer
Staff
    Staff
    Joined:
    Aug 6, 2010
    Messages:
    647
    Likes Received:
    760
    17 ChrisWellbaum, Dec 22, 2018 at 2:05 PM
    LegionofBoom likes this.
  ChrisWellbaum

    ChrisWellbaum Gamecock Central Writer
Staff
    Staff
    Joined:
    Aug 6, 2010
    Messages:
    647
    Likes Received:
    760
    18 ChrisWellbaum, Dec 22, 2018 at 2:07 PM
    LegionofBoom likes this.
  ChrisWellbaum

    ChrisWellbaum Gamecock Central Writer
Staff
    Staff
    Joined:
    Aug 6, 2010
    Messages:
    647
    Likes Received:
    760
    19 ChrisWellbaum, Dec 22, 2018 at 2:11 PM
    LegionofBoom likes this.
  GamecockArmy

    GamecockArmy
    Gold Member
    Joined:
    Nov 4, 2015
    Messages:
    4,246
    Likes Received:
    9,840
    Location:
    Blythewood
    20 GamecockArmy, Dec 22, 2018 at 2:13 PM
    LegionofBoom likes this.
  MACCGrad2014

    MACCGrad2014
    Gold Member
    Joined:
    Dec 14, 2015
    Messages:
    2,150
    Likes Received:
    3,660
    Location:
    Greenville, SC
    21 MACCGrad2014, Dec 22, 2018 at 2:14 PM
  ChrisWellbaum

    ChrisWellbaum Gamecock Central Writer
Staff
    Staff
    Joined:
    Aug 6, 2010
    Messages:
    647
    Likes Received:
    760
    22 ChrisWellbaum, Dec 22, 2018 at 2:14 PM
    SCarFanInBama and LegionofBoom like this.
  LegionofBoom

    LegionofBoom
    Gold Member
    Joined:
    Sep 1, 2008
    Messages:
    30,984
    Likes Received:
    43,257
    23 LegionofBoom, Dec 22, 2018 at 2:17 PM
    USCNU, GamecockArmy and MACCGrad2014 like this.
  MACCGrad2014

    MACCGrad2014
    Gold Member
    Joined:
    Dec 14, 2015
    Messages:
    2,150
    Likes Received:
    3,660
    Location:
    Greenville, SC
    24 MACCGrad2014, Dec 22, 2018 at 2:17 PM
    Pfunk Cock, GamecockArmy and LegionofBoom like this.
  ChrisWellbaum

    ChrisWellbaum Gamecock Central Writer
Staff
    Staff
    Joined:
    Aug 6, 2010
    Messages:
    647
    Likes Received:
    760
    25 ChrisWellbaum, Dec 22, 2018 at 2:19 PM
    SCarFanInBama, Pfunk Cock, LegionofBoom and 1 other person like this.
  ChrisWellbaum

    ChrisWellbaum Gamecock Central Writer
Staff
    Staff
    Joined:
    Aug 6, 2010
    Messages:
    647
    Likes Received:
    760
    26 ChrisWellbaum, Dec 22, 2018 at 2:20 PM
    Pfunk Cock and LegionofBoom like this.
  MACCGrad2014

    MACCGrad2014
    Gold Member
    Joined:
    Dec 14, 2015
    Messages:
    2,150
    Likes Received:
    3,660
    Location:
    Greenville, SC
    27 MACCGrad2014, Dec 22, 2018 at 2:25 PM
    gamecockgill likes this.
  ChrisWellbaum

    ChrisWellbaum Gamecock Central Writer
Staff
    Staff
    Joined:
    Aug 6, 2010
    Messages:
    647
    Likes Received:
    760
    28 ChrisWellbaum, Dec 22, 2018 at 2:25 PM
    LegionofBoom and Pfunk Cock like this.
  2008Gamecock2008

    2008Gamecock2008
    Gold Member
    Joined:
    Dec 24, 2005
    Messages:
    1,194
    Likes Received:
    1,540
    29 2008Gamecock2008, Dec 22, 2018 at 2:26 PM
    GamecockArmy and LegionofBoom like this.
  Pfunk Cock

    Pfunk Cock
    Gold Member
    Joined:
    Mar 28, 2004
    Messages:
    11,874
    Likes Received:
    23,782
    Location:
    Charleston
    30 Pfunk Cock, Dec 22, 2018 at 2:26 PM
  LegionofBoom

    LegionofBoom
    Gold Member
    Joined:
    Sep 1, 2008
    Messages:
    30,984
    Likes Received:
    43,257
    31 LegionofBoom, Dec 22, 2018 at 2:28 PM
    Pfunk Cock likes this.
  ChrisWellbaum

    ChrisWellbaum Gamecock Central Writer
Staff
    Staff
    Joined:
    Aug 6, 2010
    Messages:
    647
    Likes Received:
    760
    32 ChrisWellbaum, Dec 22, 2018 at 2:34 PM
    Pfunk Cock likes this.
  33. feeble2001

    feeble2001 Active Member
    Gold Member
    Joined:
    Jan 26, 2017
    Messages:
    2,272
    Likes Received:
    2,659
    33 feeble2001, Dec 22, 2018 at 2:34 PM
  34. Pfunk Cock

    Pfunk Cock Well-Known Member
    Gold Member
    Joined:
    Mar 28, 2004
    Messages:
    11,874
    Likes Received:
    23,782
    Location:
    Charleston
    34 Pfunk Cock, Dec 22, 2018 at 2:35 PM
    debordieu cock, 2008Gamecock2008 and LegionofBoom like this.
  35. randye12

    randye12 Well-Known Member
    Gold Member
    Joined:
    Aug 17, 2014
    Messages:
    3,099
    Likes Received:
    2,946
    35 randye12, Dec 22, 2018 at 2:36 PM
  36. 2008Gamecock2008

    2008Gamecock2008 Active Member
    Gold Member
    Joined:
    Dec 24, 2005
    Messages:
    1,194
    Likes Received:
    1,540
    36 2008Gamecock2008, Dec 22, 2018 at 2:36 PM
    LegionofBoom and Pfunk Cock like this.
  37. ChrisWellbaum

    ChrisWellbaum Gamecock Central Writer
    Staff
    Joined:
    Aug 6, 2010
    Messages:
    647
    Likes Received:
    760
    37 ChrisWellbaum, Dec 22, 2018 at 2:44 PM
    LegionofBoom and Pfunk Cock like this.
  38. ChrisWellbaum

    ChrisWellbaum Gamecock Central Writer
    Staff
    Joined:
    Aug 6, 2010
    Messages:
    647
    Likes Received:
    760
    38 ChrisWellbaum, Dec 22, 2018 at 2:45 PM
  39. Pfunk Cock

    Pfunk Cock Well-Known Member
    Gold Member
    Joined:
    Mar 28, 2004
    Messages:
    11,874
    Likes Received:
    23,782
    Location:
    Charleston
    39 Pfunk Cock, Dec 22, 2018 at 2:46 PM
    rockhillgamecock, LegionofBoom and 2008Gamecock2008 like this.
  40. feeble2001

    feeble2001 Active Member
    Gold Member
    Joined:
    Jan 26, 2017
    Messages:
    2,272
    Likes Received:
    2,659
    40 feeble2001, Dec 22, 2018 at 2:50 PM
