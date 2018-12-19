Join rivals.com for access to this premium message board

Member-Only Message Boards

Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series

Exclusive Highlights and Recruiting Interviews

Breaking Recruiting News

Log In or Subscribe Today  
  1. This message is from Brian Shoemaker, publisher of Gamecock Central.

    I'd like to mention two special offers:

    Option 1. Purchase an annual subscription for $59.95, which is a $40 discount off of the regular low price. If you already have a free account, make sure you're logged in and start here. If you're creating a new account, start here. Promo code GCSAVE40 must be entered.

    Option 2. Purchase an annual subscription at the regular low price of $99.95 and receive a $99 gift card to the Rivals Fan Shop. If you already have a free account, make sure you're logged in and start here. If you're creating a new account, start here. Promo code 99Cyber must be entered.

    Both offers expire on Dec. 21 at 11:59 p.m. ET.

    Password? If you can't remember your password, please go to this link. If you don't receive an email from Rivals within five minutes, please alert me. The password needs to be at least nine characters, including at least one number.

    If you need help with anything, you can reach me at shoe@gamecockcentral.com.

    Brian Shoemaker (Shoe)
    GamecockCentral.com, Est. 1998
    Your Home For Gamecock Sports

MBB Game Thread: USC vs Virginia

Discussion in 'The Insiders Forum' started by ChrisWellbaum, Dec 19, 2018 at 5:59 PM.

Post New Thread
Page 1 of 2
  1. ChrisWellbaum

    ChrisWellbaum Gamecock Central Writer
    Staff
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Aug 6, 2010
    Messages:
    603
    Likes Received:
    725
    ICYMI: Maik Kotsar...
     
    1 ChrisWellbaum, Dec 19, 2018 at 5:59 PM
  2. ChrisWellbaum

    ChrisWellbaum Gamecock Central Writer
    Staff
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Aug 6, 2010
    Messages:
    603
    Likes Received:
    725
    This is premium content. Please Subscribe to view.
     
    2 ChrisWellbaum, Dec 19, 2018 at 6:01 PM
  3. 2008Gamecock2008

    2008Gamecock2008 Active Member
    Gold Member
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Dec 24, 2005
    Messages:
    1,169
    Likes Received:
    1,486
    This is premium content. Please Subscribe to view.
     
    3 2008Gamecock2008, Dec 19, 2018 at 6:10 PM
    MACCGrad2014 likes this.
  4. MACCGrad2014

    MACCGrad2014 Active Member
    Gold Member
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Dec 14, 2015
    Messages:
    2,145
    Likes Received:
    3,655
    Location:
    Greenville, SC
    This is premium content. Please Subscribe to view.
     
    4 MACCGrad2014, Dec 19, 2018 at 6:12 PM
    samuraicock, shagginrooster, FlotownRooster and 2 others like this.
  5. Holy City Cock

    Holy City Cock Well-Known Member
    Gold Member
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Jul 16, 2001
    Messages:
    7,381
    Likes Received:
    2,145
    This is premium content. Please Subscribe to view.
     
    5 Holy City Cock, Dec 19, 2018 at 6:16 PM
  6. Rock Hill Cock

    Rock Hill Cock Well-Known Member
    Gold Member
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Oct 29, 1998
    Messages:
    25,911
    Likes Received:
    11,120
    This is premium content. Please Subscribe to view.
     
    6 Rock Hill Cock, Dec 19, 2018 at 6:30 PM
  7. Spurlier

    Spurlier Well-Known Member
    Gold Member
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Nov 9, 2017
    Messages:
    3,359
    Likes Received:
    6,010
    This is premium content. Please Subscribe to view.
     
    7 Spurlier, Dec 19, 2018 at 6:31 PM
    MACCGrad2014 likes this.
  8. IH8FATBRAD

    IH8FATBRAD Well-Known Member
    Gold Member
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Jun 26, 2006
    Messages:
    8,409
    Likes Received:
    3,250
    This is premium content. Please Subscribe to view.
     
    8 IH8FATBRAD, Dec 19, 2018 at 6:39 PM
    GamecockArmy likes this.
  9. Collyn Taylor

    Collyn Taylor Gamecock Central Beat Writer
    Staff
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Aug 20, 2015
    Messages:
    15,173
    Likes Received:
    29,716
    This is premium content. Please Subscribe to view.
     
    9 Collyn Taylor, Dec 19, 2018 at 6:41 PM
  10. Collyn Taylor

    Collyn Taylor Gamecock Central Beat Writer
    Staff
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Aug 20, 2015
    Messages:
    15,173
    Likes Received:
    29,716
    This is premium content. Please Subscribe to view.
     
    10 Collyn Taylor, Dec 19, 2018 at 6:41 PM
    MACCGrad2014 likes this.
  11. Collyn Taylor

    Collyn Taylor Gamecock Central Beat Writer
    Staff
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Aug 20, 2015
    Messages:
    15,173
    Likes Received:
    29,716
    This is premium content. Please Subscribe to view.
     
    11 Collyn Taylor, Dec 19, 2018 at 6:44 PM
  12. pepsicock

    pepsicock Well-Known Member
    Gold Member
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    May 12, 2006
    Messages:
    70,571
    Likes Received:
    24,249
    Location:
    Columbia SC Home of the Fighting Gamecocks !!!
    This is premium content. Please Subscribe to view.
     
    12 pepsicock, Dec 19, 2018 at 6:46 PM
    Spurlier, Pfunk Cock, JHJohnson67 and 3 others like this.
  13. IH8FATBRAD

    IH8FATBRAD Well-Known Member
    Gold Member
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Jun 26, 2006
    Messages:
    8,409
    Likes Received:
    3,250
    This is premium content. Please Subscribe to view.
     
    13 IH8FATBRAD, Dec 19, 2018 at 6:54 PM
  14. Collyn Taylor

    Collyn Taylor Gamecock Central Beat Writer
    Staff
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Aug 20, 2015
    Messages:
    15,173
    Likes Received:
    29,716
    This is premium content. Please Subscribe to view.
     
    14 Collyn Taylor, Dec 19, 2018 at 6:54 PM
    LC Gamecock624 and randye12 like this.
  15. randye12

    randye12 Well-Known Member
    Gold Member
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Aug 17, 2014
    Messages:
    3,073
    Likes Received:
    2,930
    This is premium content. Please Subscribe to view.
     
    15 randye12, Dec 19, 2018 at 6:54 PM
  16. yankee2rjb

    yankee2rjb Active Member
    Gold Member
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Apr 16, 2011
    Messages:
    1,479
    Likes Received:
    1,200
    This is premium content. Please Subscribe to view.
     
    16 yankee2rjb, Dec 19, 2018 at 6:57 PM
  17. Collyn Taylor

    Collyn Taylor Gamecock Central Beat Writer
    Staff
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Aug 20, 2015
    Messages:
    15,173
    Likes Received:
    29,716
    This is premium content. Please Subscribe to view.
     
    17 Collyn Taylor, Dec 19, 2018 at 6:58 PM
  18. FlotownRooster

    FlotownRooster Member
    Silver Member
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Sunday
    Messages:
    17
    Likes Received:
    14
    This is premium content. Please Subscribe to view.
     
    18 FlotownRooster, Dec 19, 2018 at 7:00 PM
    IH8FATBRAD and Holy City Cock like this.
  19. Collyn Taylor

    Collyn Taylor Gamecock Central Beat Writer
    Staff
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Aug 20, 2015
    Messages:
    15,173
    Likes Received:
    29,716
    This is premium content. Please Subscribe to view.
     
    19 Collyn Taylor, Dec 19, 2018 at 7:01 PM
  20. Collyn Taylor

    Collyn Taylor Gamecock Central Beat Writer
    Staff
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Aug 20, 2015
    Messages:
    15,173
    Likes Received:
    29,716
    This is premium content. Please Subscribe to view.
     
    20 Collyn Taylor, Dec 19, 2018 at 7:03 PM
  21. Collyn Taylor

    Collyn Taylor Gamecock Central Beat Writer
    Staff
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Aug 20, 2015
    Messages:
    15,173
    Likes Received:
    29,716
    This is premium content. Please Subscribe to view.
     
    21 Collyn Taylor, Dec 19, 2018 at 7:05 PM
  22. uscbeckham

    uscbeckham Well-Known Member
    Staff
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Oct 22, 2001
    Messages:
    50,657
    Likes Received:
    72,203
    Location:
    Chapin, SC
    This is premium content. Please Subscribe to view.
     
    22 uscbeckham, Dec 19, 2018 at 7:05 PM
  23. Collyn Taylor

    Collyn Taylor Gamecock Central Beat Writer
    Staff
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Aug 20, 2015
    Messages:
    15,173
    Likes Received:
    29,716
    This is premium content. Please Subscribe to view.
     
    23 Collyn Taylor, Dec 19, 2018 at 7:07 PM
  24. yankee2rjb

    yankee2rjb Active Member
    Gold Member
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Apr 16, 2011
    Messages:
    1,479
    Likes Received:
    1,200
    This is premium content. Please Subscribe to view.
     
    24 yankee2rjb, Dec 19, 2018 at 7:08 PM
  25. Collyn Taylor

    Collyn Taylor Gamecock Central Beat Writer
    Staff
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Aug 20, 2015
    Messages:
    15,173
    Likes Received:
    29,716
    This is premium content. Please Subscribe to view.
     
    25 Collyn Taylor, Dec 19, 2018 at 7:11 PM
  26. Collyn Taylor

    Collyn Taylor Gamecock Central Beat Writer
    Staff
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Aug 20, 2015
    Messages:
    15,173
    Likes Received:
    29,716
    This is premium content. Please Subscribe to view.
     
    26 Collyn Taylor, Dec 19, 2018 at 7:14 PM
  27. Collyn Taylor

    Collyn Taylor Gamecock Central Beat Writer
    Staff
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Aug 20, 2015
    Messages:
    15,173
    Likes Received:
    29,716
    This is premium content. Please Subscribe to view.
     
    27 Collyn Taylor, Dec 19, 2018 at 7:15 PM
  28. uscbeckham

    uscbeckham Well-Known Member
    Staff
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Oct 22, 2001
    Messages:
    50,657
    Likes Received:
    72,203
    Location:
    Chapin, SC
    This is premium content. Please Subscribe to view.
     
    28 uscbeckham, Dec 19, 2018 at 7:15 PM
  29. Collyn Taylor

    Collyn Taylor Gamecock Central Beat Writer
    Staff
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Aug 20, 2015
    Messages:
    15,173
    Likes Received:
    29,716
    This is premium content. Please Subscribe to view.
     
    29 Collyn Taylor, Dec 19, 2018 at 7:17 PM
  30. Collyn Taylor

    Collyn Taylor Gamecock Central Beat Writer
    Staff
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Aug 20, 2015
    Messages:
    15,173
    Likes Received:
    29,716
    This is premium content. Please Subscribe to view.
     
    30 Collyn Taylor, Dec 19, 2018 at 7:18 PM
  31. uscbeckham

    uscbeckham Well-Known Member
    Staff
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Oct 22, 2001
    Messages:
    50,657
    Likes Received:
    72,203
    Location:
    Chapin, SC
    This is premium content. Please Subscribe to view.
     
    31 uscbeckham, Dec 19, 2018 at 7:19 PM
  32. Collyn Taylor

    Collyn Taylor Gamecock Central Beat Writer
    Staff
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Aug 20, 2015
    Messages:
    15,173
    Likes Received:
    29,716
    This is premium content. Please Subscribe to view.
     
    32 Collyn Taylor, Dec 19, 2018 at 7:19 PM
  33. citadel87

    citadel87 Well-Known Member
    Gold Member
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    May 14, 2007
    Messages:
    8,165
    Likes Received:
    4,560
    Location:
    Greenville, SC
    This is premium content. Please Subscribe to view.
     
    33 citadel87, Dec 19, 2018 at 7:19 PM
  34. Collyn Taylor

    Collyn Taylor Gamecock Central Beat Writer
    Staff
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Aug 20, 2015
    Messages:
    15,173
    Likes Received:
    29,716
    This is premium content. Please Subscribe to view.
     
    34 Collyn Taylor, Dec 19, 2018 at 7:23 PM
  35. Collyn Taylor

    Collyn Taylor Gamecock Central Beat Writer
    Staff
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Aug 20, 2015
    Messages:
    15,173
    Likes Received:
    29,716
    This is premium content. Please Subscribe to view.
     
    35 Collyn Taylor, Dec 19, 2018 at 7:25 PM
  36. Spurlier

    Spurlier Well-Known Member
    Gold Member
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Nov 9, 2017
    Messages:
    3,359
    Likes Received:
    6,010
    This is premium content. Please Subscribe to view.
     
    36 Spurlier, Dec 19, 2018 at 7:27 PM
    Pfunk Cock likes this.
  37. Collyn Taylor

    Collyn Taylor Gamecock Central Beat Writer
    Staff
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Aug 20, 2015
    Messages:
    15,173
    Likes Received:
    29,716
    This is premium content. Please Subscribe to view.
     
    37 Collyn Taylor, Dec 19, 2018 at 7:29 PM
  38. Collyn Taylor

    Collyn Taylor Gamecock Central Beat Writer
    Staff
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Aug 20, 2015
    Messages:
    15,173
    Likes Received:
    29,716
    This is premium content. Please Subscribe to view.
     
    38 Collyn Taylor, Dec 19, 2018 at 7:32 PM
  39. Collyn Taylor

    Collyn Taylor Gamecock Central Beat Writer
    Staff
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Aug 20, 2015
    Messages:
    15,173
    Likes Received:
    29,716
    This is premium content. Please Subscribe to view.
     
    39 Collyn Taylor, Dec 19, 2018 at 7:33 PM
  40. Collyn Taylor

    Collyn Taylor Gamecock Central Beat Writer
    Staff
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Aug 20, 2015
    Messages:
    15,173
    Likes Received:
    29,716
    This is premium content. Please Subscribe to view.
     
    40 Collyn Taylor, Dec 19, 2018 at 7:34 PM
    LegionofBoom and F-86F like this.
(You must log in or sign up to post here.)
Page 1 of 2
Back to Threads/Forum

Share This Page