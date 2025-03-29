MBB Portal Notes

Caleb Alexander
South Carolina's basketball program is hosting multiple key transfer portal targets this weekend as Lamont Paris and his staff work to reshape the roster following their 2024-25 season.
Former Providence interior player Christ Essandoko and Towson wing Christian May arrived on campus Friday for their official visits. Essandoko, a 6-foot-11 center, entered the portal after his sophomore season with the Friars. May, a 6-foot-5 wing, brings perimeter scoring ability that could address a key need for the Gamecocks heading into next season.
The weekend's visitor list also includes North Dakota guard Treysen Eaglestaff, who arrived in Columbia to begin his visit. Eaglestaff's shooting ability could provide a boost to a South Carolina team that struggled with consistent outside scoring during the 2023-24 campaign.
Looking ahead to next week, South Florida guard Kobe Knox is scheduled to arrive Monday for his official visit. Knox, the younger brother of NBA player Kevin Knox, would add versatility to the Gamecocks' backcourt if he were to commit.
In an interesting development, former Gamecock point guard Meechie Johnson has entered the transfer portal after spending the past season at Ohio State. Johnson, who previously played for South Carolina during the 2022-24 seasons, could potentially be an option given the team's challenges at the point guard position this past year, though no official contact or visits have been reported between the parties at this time.
