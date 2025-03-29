ADVERTISEMENT

MBB Portal Notes

Caleb Alexander

Caleb Alexander

Publisher
Staff
Apr 14, 2009
11,406
2,098
113
South Carolina's basketball program is hosting multiple key transfer portal targets this weekend as Lamont Paris and his staff work to reshape the roster following their 2024-25 season.


Former Providence interior player Christ Essandoko and Towson wing Christian May arrived on campus Friday for their official visits. Essandoko, a 6-foot-11 center, entered the portal after his sophomore season with the Friars. May, a 6-foot-5 wing, brings perimeter scoring ability that could address a key need for the Gamecocks heading into next season.


The weekend's visitor list also includes North Dakota guard Treysen Eaglestaff, who arrived in Columbia to begin his visit. Eaglestaff's shooting ability could provide a boost to a South Carolina team that struggled with consistent outside scoring during the 2023-24 campaign.


Looking ahead to next week, South Florida guard Kobe Knox is scheduled to arrive Monday for his official visit. Knox, the younger brother of NBA player Kevin Knox, would add versatility to the Gamecocks' backcourt if he were to commit.


In an interesting development, former Gamecock point guard Meechie Johnson has entered the transfer portal after spending the past season at Ohio State. Johnson, who previously played for South Carolina during the 2022-24 seasons, could potentially be an option given the team's challenges at the point guard position this past year, though no official contact or visits have been reported between the parties at this time.
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Alan Cole

Ni Mansell enters transfer portal

Replies
0
Views
1K
The Insiders Forum
Alan Cole
Alan Cole
Alan Cole

South Carolina Football Transfer Portal Tracker

Replies
9
Views
5K
The Insiders Forum
Alan Cole
Alan Cole
L

Bowling Green DL Davonte Miles says he has OV with South Carolina Jan 9-10

Replies
0
Views
1K
The Insiders Forum
Lee Wardlaw
L
L

Elite 4-star bluechip 2026 OL Darius Gray reacts to Carolina’s win over Clemson

Replies
0
Views
2K
The Insiders Forum
Lee Wardlaw
L
L

Update on top 4-star South Carolina OG target Darius Gray

Replies
0
Views
2K
The Insiders Forum
Lee Wardlaw
L
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back