MBB vs. Alabama Live Thread

Alan Cole

Alan Cole

Beat Reporter
Gold Member
Jul 10, 2022
12,935
623
113
Good evening from Colonial Life Arena. Conference play is here on the men's side as South Carolina hosts No. 5 Alabama, a huge opportunity for this team to get back on track. But also, an uberly talented opponent who will be smelling blood in the water after South Carolina lost its first first league game by 35.

It's a 7 p.m. ET tip on SEC Network. No Myles Stute for the Gamecocks tonight, out indefinitely with blood clots in his left leg in case you missed it.
 
