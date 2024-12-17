ADVERTISEMENT

MBB vs. Clemson Live Thread

Well, it's the big one.

Welcome to Colonial Life Arena, where South Carolina men's basketball hosts Clemson tonight, Obviously a huge game because of the rivalry, but also a Q1 opportunity the Gamecocks really need to take. Last chance to get a big non-conference win, and the last chance to build some real positive momentum before SEC play as well.

It's a 7:00 p.m. ET tip on SEC Network. Everyone is present and accounted for in warm-ups.

Also I have to mention that Pat Adams and Joe Lindsay, two of the most notoriously whistle-happy refs in all of college basketball, make up 2/3 of the crew on the call tonight. You have been warned.
 
