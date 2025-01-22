MBB vs. Florida Live Thread

South Carolina men's basketball is back home for its third home game of SEC play, and third against a top-5 opponent. This time it's the No. 5 Florida Gators in the building, coming in with a 16-2 overall record a 3-2 record in conference play.



Cam Scott was listed as questionable on last night's availability report, but he has been cleared to play.



It's a 7:00 p.m. ET tip on SEC Network. You have been warned now: Pat Adams is your lead official.