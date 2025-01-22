ADVERTISEMENT

MBB vs. Florida Live Thread

Alan Cole

Alan Cole

Beat Reporter
Gold Member
Jul 10, 2022
13,120
623
113
South Carolina men's basketball is back home for its third home game of SEC play, and third against a top-5 opponent. This time it's the No. 5 Florida Gators in the building, coming in with a 16-2 overall record a 3-2 record in conference play.

Cam Scott was listed as questionable on last night's availability report, but he has been cleared to play.

It's a 7:00 p.m. ET tip on SEC Network. You have been warned now: Pat Adams is your lead official.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Alan Cole

MBB vs. Clemson Live Thread

Replies
57
Views
1K
The Insiders Forum
FORKCOCK
FORKCOCK
Alan Cole

MBB vs. Alabama Live Thread

Replies
23
Views
1K
The Insiders Forum
Alan Cole
Alan Cole
Alan Cole

WBB vs. Oklahoma Live Thread

Replies
20
Views
8K
The Insiders Forum
Alan Cole
Alan Cole
Alan Cole

MBB vs. Auburn Live Thread

Replies
41
Views
806
The Insiders Forum
FORKCOCK
FORKCOCK
Alan Cole

WBB vs. Texas A&M Live Thread

Replies
22
Views
669
The Insiders Forum
FORKCOCK
FORKCOCK
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back