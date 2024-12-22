ADVERTISEMENT

MBB vs. Radford Live Thread

Hello from Colonial Life Arena for the final time in 2024. Technically two more games here, one WBB and one MBB, but they're both after the Christmas break and Citrus Bowl prep will be in full swing by then.

South Carolina men's basketball hosts Radford today, trying to avoid a letdown after the Clemson game and go into the break on a high note. Everyone is present and warming up. Game tips at 2 p.m. on ESPN+/SECN+.
 
