MBB vs. Texas Live Thread

Checking in from Colonial Life Arena, where it's going to be a late tip and it's also getting very late for South Carolina men's basketball. Gamecocks are down to just five chances left to get a conference win, and two of those games are going to be on the road against top-15 opponents. Tonight looks like one of the more winnable opportunities left, with a vulnerable Texas squad coming in. Critical game for the Horns and their bubble hopes, but there's a reason tehy're on the bubble to begin with.

8:30 tip on SEC Network. updates to follow.
 
