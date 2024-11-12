MBB vs. Towson Live Updates

Hello from Colonial Life Arena, where South Carolina men's basketball will take on Towson tonight to end a three-game season-opening homestand.



Sneaky tough game. Tigers are top-150 in KenPom and won 20 games in the CAA last year.



Also these two teams are both bottom 20 nationally in tempo, which means they love to work the shot clock, play slow possessions and limit possessions. This projects as a low scoring game, and that's always dangerous if you're havning an off shooting night.



Live updates to follow.