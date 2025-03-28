NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 Live Thread

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Checking in from Legacy Arena in Birmingham where South Carolina women's basketball is for the Sweet 16, and if it wins today, the Elite Eight on Sunday. Gamecocks will take on Maryland in the second game of the day here, with the Duke vs. North Carolina showdown up first. Winner of those two games will meet on Sunday for a spot in the Final Four.



South Carolina's game starts 30 minutes after UNC vs. Duke, which starts at 2:30. Will have updates all day.