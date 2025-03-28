ADVERTISEMENT

NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 Live Thread

Alan Cole

Alan Cole

Beat Reporter
Gold Member
Jul 10, 2022
14,759
628
113
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Checking in from Legacy Arena in Birmingham where South Carolina women's basketball is for the Sweet 16, and if it wins today, the Elite Eight on Sunday. Gamecocks will take on Maryland in the second game of the day here, with the Duke vs. North Carolina showdown up first. Winner of those two games will meet on Sunday for a spot in the Final Four.

South Carolina's game starts 30 minutes after UNC vs. Duke, which starts at 2:30. Will have updates all day.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Alan Cole

NCAA Tournament First Round Live Thread

Replies
26
Views
721
The Insiders Forum
Alan Cole
Alan Cole
Alan Cole

NCAA Tournament Second Round Live Thread

Replies
41
Views
577
The Insiders Forum
Alan Cole
Alan Cole
Alan Cole

SEC Women's Basketball Tournament Semifinals Live Thread

Replies
32
Views
628
The Insiders Forum
Alan Cole
Alan Cole
Alan Cole

Women's Basketball SEC Tournament Quarterfinals Live Thread

Replies
34
Views
850
The Insiders Forum
Alan Cole
Alan Cole
Alan Cole

South Carolina Women's Basketball Open Locker Room Quotes (Tennessee Tech)

Replies
3
Views
566
The Insiders Forum
Alan Cole
Alan Cole
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back