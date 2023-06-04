ADVERTISEMENT

NCAA Tournament vs. Campbell Live Thread

Checking in from Founders Park for the regional final. South Carolina will take on Campbell tonight. If the Gamecocks win they move on to the super regional, if they lose we're back here for a winner-take-all game tomorrow.

Camels just eliminated NC State in dominant fashion, an 11-1 win. That offense has scored 21 runs in the last 12 innings.

Neither team has announced a starting pitcher yet, but we should have those along with the rest of the lineups within the next half hour or so.
 
