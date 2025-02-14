ADVERTISEMENT

Opening Day Baseball Live Thread

Hello, and welcome to Founders Park for the start of the 2025 South Carolina baseball season. The sun is out, thre is minimal wind, no clouds and the temperature is in the low 60s. In other words, as good as the weather is ever going to be at this stage of the year.

Here is how South Carolina lines up for game one against Sacred Heart:
Nathan Hall - CF
Henry Kaczmar - SS
Ethan Petry - 1B
Kennedy Jones - LF
Talmadge LeCroy - C
Nolan Nawrocki - 2B
Dalton Mashore - RF
KJ Scobey - 3B
Blake Jackson - DH

Dylan Eskew - Pitcher
 
