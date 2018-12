Quick coaching update...

Purchase an annual subscription for $59.95, which is a $40 discount off of the regular low price. If you already have a free account, make sure you're logged in and start here . If you're creating a new account, start here . Promo code GCSAVE40 must be entered.If you can't remember your password, please go to this link . If you don't receive an email from Rivals within five minutes, please alert me. The password needs to be at least nine characters, including at least one number.