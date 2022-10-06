Report: Will Levis 'questionable' for Saturday against South Carolina

Report coming in from Kentucky Sports Radio's Matt Jones regarding the status of Kentucky starting quarterback Will Levis.
Levis suffered a finger injury against Ole Miss, but still finished the game. Seems like this might be unrelated to that, though.
Kentucky's backup quarterbacks are Kaiya Sheron and Deuce Hogan, neither of whom have thrown a pass in 2022.
