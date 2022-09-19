SC State Kickoff Time Set

Official release from the university:

South Carolina – South Carolina State Game Time Set

The South Carolina Gamecocks will host the South Carolina State Bulldogs in a noon kickoff at Williams-Brice Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 1, the Southeastern Conference office announced today. The game will be televised on the SEC Network.

This will be the third all-time meeting between the Gamecocks and the FCS-level Bulldogs from Orangeburg. The Gamecocks have won both of the previous meetings between the two schools that are separated by just 42 miles, posting a 38-3 win in 2007 and a 38-14 win in 2009.

South Carolina (1-2, 0-2 SEC) hosts Charlotte (1-3, 0-1 Conference USA) this Saturday, Sept. 24, at 7:30 pm. South Carolina State (1-1) also plays a night game this week at North Carolina A&T.

Here is the complete SEC television schedule for games of Saturday, Oct. 1:
 
