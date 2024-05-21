ADVERTISEMENT

SEC Baseball Tournament vs. Alabama Live Thread

HOOVER, Ala. — Hello from the Hoover Met, where it's not raining. An actual miracle!

Anyway, South Carolina takes on Alabama here today in an absolutely vital game for both teams on the NCAA Tournament bubble. They both might be safe anyway with top-20 RPIs, but a win for either would all but lock up a bid. Gamecocks are also trying to snap a six-game losing streak. Here's how South Carolina will line up:

Austin Brinling - CF
Ethan Petry - 1B
Blake Jackson - RF
Cole Messina - C
Parker Noland - 2B
Kennedy Jones - LF
Dalton Reeves - DH
Talmadge LeCroy - SS
Gavin Casas - 3B

Dylan Eskew - Pitcher
 
