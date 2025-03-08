ADVERTISEMENT

SEC Women's Basketball Tournament Semifinals Live Thread

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Welcome back to Bon Secours Wellness Arena for a day with four top-10 teams taking the court. It starts as No. 5 South Carolina takes on No. 10 Oklahoma, and No. 1 Texas vs. No. 9 LSU is the nightcap.

Obviously will have live updates and analysis through the entire South Carolina game, and plenty of content later. It's a 4:30 p.m. tip on ESPN2.
 
