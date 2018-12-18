Join rivals.com for access to this premium message board

Member-Only Message Boards

Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series

Exclusive Highlights and Recruiting Interviews

Breaking Recruiting News

Log In or Subscribe Today  
  1. This message is from Brian Shoemaker, publisher of Gamecock Central.

    I'd like to mention two special offers:

    Option 1. Purchase an annual subscription for $59.95, which is a $40 discount off of the regular low price. If you already have a free account, make sure you're logged in and start here. If you're creating a new account, start here. Promo code GCSAVE40 must be entered.

    Option 2. Purchase an annual subscription at the regular low price of $99.95 and receive a $99 gift card to the Rivals Fan Shop. If you already have a free account, make sure you're logged in and start here. If you're creating a new account, start here. Promo code 99Cyber must be entered.

    Both offers expire on Dec. 21 at 11:59 p.m. ET.

    Password? If you can't remember your password, please go to this link. If you don't receive an email from Rivals within five minutes, please alert me. The password needs to be at least nine characters, including at least one number.

    If you need help with anything, you can reach me at shoe@gamecockcentral.com.

    Brian Shoemaker (Shoe)
    GamecockCentral.com, Est. 1998
    Your Home For Gamecock Sports

*** Signing/ceremony times for commitments and targets

Discussion in 'The Insiders Forum' started by Chris Clark, Dec 18, 2018 at 3:11 PM.

Post New Thread
  1. Chris Clark

    Chris Clark Football/Recruiting Insider
    Staff
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Jan 3, 2005
    Messages:
    76,115
    Likes Received:
    57,473
    Wanted to go ahead...
     
    1 Chris Clark, Dec 18, 2018 at 3:11 PM
    Last edited by a moderator: Dec 18, 2018 at 7:55 PM
    DiamondDave22, Jtowngamecock, Grandpa Smitty and 5 others like this.
(You must log in or sign up to post here.)
Back to Threads/Forum

Share This Page