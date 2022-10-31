South Carolina-Florida game set for 4 p.m.

Late afternoon kickoff for South Carolina in its week 11 game at Florida.

The South Carolina Gamecocks are back on the road for a second-straight week when they travel to Gainesville, Fla. on Saturday, Nov. 12, to take on the Florida Gators in another SEC Eastern Division matchup. Game time has been set for 4 pm ET and the contest will be televised on SEC Network.

Florida leads the all-time series by a 29-10-3 margin, including a 14-2 advantage when the game has been played in The Swamp. South Carolina dominated last year’s contest in Columbia, winning in a 40-17 rout. The Gamecocks last win in Gainesville came in the 2014 season, a 23-20 overtime win.

The Gamecocks (5-3, 2-3 SEC) will play in Nashville against the Vanderbilt Commodores (3-5, 0-4 SEC) this week, while Florida (4-4, 1-4 SEC) is at Texas A&M (3-5, 1-4 SEC).

Here is the entire SEC television slate for games of Saturday, Nov. 12:

Missouri at Tennessee OR LSU at Arkansas 12:00 ET ESPN*

Missouri at Tennessee OR LSU at Arkansas 12:00 ET CBS*

Vanderbilt at Kentucky 12:00 ET SEC NETWORK

Alabama at Ole Miss 3:30 ET CBS

South Carolina at Florida 4:00 ET SEC NETWORK

Georgia at Mississippi State 7:00 ET ESPN

Texas A&M at Auburn 7:30 ET SEC NETWORK

*Network will be determined after games of November 5.
 
