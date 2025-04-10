ADVERTISEMENT

South Carolina Football Open Practice Note

Alan Cole

Alan Cole

Jul 10, 2022
South Carolina football was back on the practice field this morning as it continues ramping up towards the spring game. The Gamecocks will be in Williams-Brice Stadium for their final scrimmage of camp on Saturday, then return to the stadium for the Garnet and Black game the following Friday.

Today the first three periods (the stretching and two periods of punting and a ball security drill) were open to the media. Obviously not much to take from that, but redshirt freshman offensive lineman Blake Franks was wearing shorts and did not practice. Did not appear to be anything long term and he was not in any kind of injury wrap or anything, but he was not practicing at least for today.

Other than that, the only players not practicing were the ones we already knew about injured going into spring.
 
