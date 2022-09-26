South Carolina vs. Kentucky Start Time Announced

Gamecocks Set for Night Game at Kentucky



The South Carolina Gamecocks will return to SEC action on Saturday, Oct. 8, when they travel to Lexington, Ky., to face the No. 7/8 Kentucky Wildcats. Game time has been set for 7:30 pm ET and the contest will be televised on the SEC Network, the SEC office announced today.



The Wildcats have turned the tables in the series, winning seven of the last eight meetings after Carolina won 10-straight from 2000-2009. The Gamecocks still hold an 18-14-1 advantage overall, including a 9-8 mark in Lexington. Kentucky won in Columbia last season by a 16-10 score.



South Carolina (2-2, 0-2 SEC) hosts South Carolina State (1-2, 0-0 MEAC) in a non-conference game this week, while Kentucky (4-0, 1-0 SEC) is at No. 14/11 Ole Miss (4-0, 0-0 SEC).



Here is the entire SEC television schedule for games of Saturday, Oct. 8:



Tennessee at LSU 12:00 ET ESPN



Arkansas at Mississippi State 12:00ET SEC NETWORK



Missouri at Florida 12:00 ET ESPNU



Auburn at Georgia 3:30 ET CBS



Ole Miss at Vanderbilt 4:00 ET SEC NETWORK



South Carolina at Kentucky 7:30 ET SEC NETWORK



Texas A&M at Alabama 8:00 ET CBS