South Carolina vs. Vanderbilt Set for 7:30 p.m. ET

The South Carolina Gamecocks return to the road on Saturday, Nov. 5, when they travel to Nashville, Tenn. to take on the Vanderbilt Commodores in an SEC Eastern Division match-up. Game time has been set for 7:30 pm ET (6:30 pm CT in Nashville) and the contest will be televised by SEC Network, the Southeastern Conference office announced today.



South Carolina has dominated the series, winning the last 13 in a row to extend their all-time series lead to 27-4, including a 14-2 advantage when playing in Nashville. The Gamecocks rallied late last season to escape with a 21-20 in Columbia in the last meeting between the two schools.



The 25th-ranked Gamecocks (5-2, 2-2 SEC) host the Missouri Tigers (3-4, 1-3 SEC) this Saturday, Oct. 22. Game time from Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, S.C., is set for 4 pm ET and the battle for the Mayor’s Cup will air on SEC Network. Vanderbilt (3-5, 0-4 SEC) is enjoying a bye week this week.



Here is the entire SEC slate of games for Saturday, Nov. 5:



Florida at Texas A&M 12:00 ET ESPN



Kentucky at Missouri 12:00 ET SEC NETWORK



Tennessee at Georgia 3:30 ET CBS



Liberty at Arkansas 4:00 ET SEC NETWORK



Alabama at LSU 7:00 ET ESPN



South Carolina at Vanderbilt 7:30 ET SEC NETWORK



Auburn at Mississippi State 7:30 ET ESPN2