South Carolina vs. Vanderbilt Set for 7:30 p.m. ET

Alan Cole

Alan Cole

Beat Reporter
Silver Member
Jul 10, 2022
864
129
43
The South Carolina Gamecocks return to the road on Saturday, Nov. 5, when they travel to Nashville, Tenn. to take on the Vanderbilt Commodores in an SEC Eastern Division match-up. Game time has been set for 7:30 pm ET (6:30 pm CT in Nashville) and the contest will be televised by SEC Network, the Southeastern Conference office announced today.

South Carolina has dominated the series, winning the last 13 in a row to extend their all-time series lead to 27-4, including a 14-2 advantage when playing in Nashville. The Gamecocks rallied late last season to escape with a 21-20 in Columbia in the last meeting between the two schools.

The 25th-ranked Gamecocks (5-2, 2-2 SEC) host the Missouri Tigers (3-4, 1-3 SEC) this Saturday, Oct. 22. Game time from Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, S.C., is set for 4 pm ET and the battle for the Mayor’s Cup will air on SEC Network. Vanderbilt (3-5, 0-4 SEC) is enjoying a bye week this week.

Here is the entire SEC slate of games for Saturday, Nov. 5:

Florida at Texas A&M 12:00 ET ESPN

Kentucky at Missouri 12:00 ET SEC NETWORK

Tennessee at Georgia 3:30 ET CBS

Liberty at Arkansas 4:00 ET SEC NETWORK

Alabama at LSU 7:00 ET ESPN

South Carolina at Vanderbilt 7:30 ET SEC NETWORK

Auburn at Mississippi State 7:30 ET ESPN2
 
  • Like
Reactions: FCB 2013 treble and ClassicCock
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Caleb Alexander

Gamecocks Vs. Charlotte Under The Lights

Replies
1
Views
233
The Insiders Forum
jeff2001
jeff2001
Alan Cole

South Carolina ranked 25th in Coaches Poll

Replies
2
Views
330
Gamecocks Forum
gamecockblack
gamecockblack
Alan Cole

Rush and Legette Win SEC Weekly Honors

Replies
0
Views
54
Gamecocks Forum
Alan Cole
Alan Cole
Alan Cole

SC State Kickoff Time Set

Replies
11
Views
2K
Gamecocks Forum
king ward
king ward
Alan Cole

South Carolina vs. Kentucky Start Time Announced

Replies
5
Views
2K
Gamecocks Forum
CockySC01
CockySC01

Latest posts

Top Bottom