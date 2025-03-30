South Carolina Women's Basketball Open Locker Room Quotes (Duke)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — South Carolina women's basketball is on to the Final Four for the seventh time in program history and fifth year in a row after scraping past Duke with a 54-50 victory at Legacy Arena. The Gamecocks trailed in the fourth quarter and were up just two in the final 30 seconds when Duke's Ashlon Jackson missed a 3-pointer that would've given the Blue Devils the lead.



Here is what I collected from open locker room today mostly talking about the emotions of the win, the last defensive stop, the two big Chloe Kitts free throws and more.