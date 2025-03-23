South Carolina Women's Basketball Open Locker Room Quotes (Indiana)

South Carolina women's basketball is on to the Sweet 16 for the 11th consecutive terounament after beating Indiana 64-53 at Colonial Life Arena. The Gamecocks trailed by eight points in the first half and were locked in a single-digit game for most of the fourth quarter, but found just enough offense down the stretch to overcome a poor first half and take care of the Hoosiers.



Here are some quotes from the open locker room, and a lot from Dawn Staley off podium. Her regular press conference quotes are, as always, on YouTube.