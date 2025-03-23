South Carolina Women's Basketball Open Locker Room Quotes (Indiana)

Alan Cole
Jul 10, 2022
South Carolina women's basketball is on to the Sweet 16 for the 11th consecutive terounament after beating Indiana 64-53 at Colonial Life Arena. The Gamecocks trailed by eight points in the first half and were locked in a single-digit game for most of the fourth quarter, but found just enough offense down the stretch to overcome a poor first half and take care of the Hoosiers.
Here are some quotes from the open locker room, and a lot from Dawn Staley off podium. Her regular press conference quotes are, as always, on YouTube.
