South Carolina Women's Basketball Open Locker Room Quotes (Maryland)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — South Carolina women's basketball is safely into the Elite Eight for the fifth year in a row, but just barely. The Gamecocks trailed Maryland with under three minutes remaining, but thanks to a couple clutch buckets by MiLaysia Fulwiley, some timely stops and solid free throw shooting, escaped with a 71-67 win to move to the cusp of another Final Four.

Here are the notes from the open locker room, with one very clear theme about how they didn't adjust well to what Maryland did to slow down the offense and how similar it was to what Indiana did last Sunday.
 
