ADVERTISEMENT

South Carolina Women's Basketball Open Locker Room Quotes (Post-Oklahoma)

Alan Cole

Alan Cole

Beat Reporter
Gold Member
Jul 10, 2022
14,210
628
113
GREENVILLE, S.C. — South Carolina women's basketball is on to the SEC Championship Game for the 6th year in a row after beating Oklahoma 93-75 in the semifinals. Five players scored in double-figures and the defense was stellar inside, almost doubling Oklahoma (50-26) in paint scoring. Here is the rundown on today's open locker room, which focused heavily on the outstanding performance from Maryam Dauda' the team's defense and looking ahead to a huge match-up tomorrow.

Note: Joyce Edwards and MiLaysia Fulwiley were the podium players today, so all of their stuff is online and should be on the team's YouTube page soon if you want to hear from them.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Alan Cole

South Carolina Women's Basketball Open Locker Room Quotes (Post-Vanderbilt)

Replies
2
Views
664
The Insiders Forum
Alan Cole
Alan Cole
Alan Cole

What Chloe Kitts, Sania Feagin said after South Carolina women's basketball won at Georgia

Replies
1
Views
2K
The Insiders Forum
Alan Cole
Alan Cole
Alan Cole

What Joyce Edwards, Bree Hall said after South Carolina WBB's win at Alabama

Replies
1
Views
768
The Insiders Forum
Alan Cole
Alan Cole
Alan Cole

South Carolina Basketball Opening Night Live Thread

Replies
41
Views
1K
The Insiders Forum
Alan Cole
Alan Cole
Alan Cole

What Te-Hina Paopao said after South Carolina's 66-62 loss at Texas

Replies
0
Views
2K
The Insiders Forum
Alan Cole
Alan Cole
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back