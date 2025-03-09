South Carolina Women's Basketball Open Locker Room Quotes (Post-Oklahoma)

GREENVILLE, S.C. — South Carolina women's basketball is on to the SEC Championship Game for the 6th year in a row after beating Oklahoma 93-75 in the semifinals. Five players scored in double-figures and the defense was stellar inside, almost doubling Oklahoma (50-26) in paint scoring. Here is the rundown on today's open locker room, which focused heavily on the outstanding performance from Maryam Dauda' the team's defense and looking ahead to a huge match-up tomorrow.



Note: Joyce Edwards and MiLaysia Fulwiley were the podium players today, so all of their stuff is online and should be on the team's YouTube page soon if you want to hear from them.