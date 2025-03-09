ADVERTISEMENT

South Carolina Women's Basketball Open Locker Room Quotes (Post-Texas)

GREENVILLE, S.C. — South Carolina women's basketball won its ninth SEC Tournament title in program history, dominating Texas 64-45 to get revenge for the loss in February and firmly establish themselves as a number 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. Here's everything I got from the open locker room today.

Note: Chloe Kitts and Sania Feagin were the two podium players with YouTube videos of their media.
 
