ADVERTISEMENT

South Carolina Women's Basketball Open Locker Room Quotes (Tennessee Tech)

Alan Cole

Alan Cole

Beat Reporter
Gold Member
Jul 10, 2022
14,573
628
113
South Carolina women's basketball set its program records for both points and margin of victory in an NCAA Tournament game, taking out Tennessee Tech 108-48 at Colonial Life Arena. The Gamecocks are into the second round, where they will meet Indiana on Sunday with a spot in Birmingham for the Sweet Sixteen at stake. Here is the best from open locker room today, including an off-podium Dawn Staley gaggle with some local media.

Note: As always, if you just want what Dawn Staley said in her regular press conference, you can find it on YouTube since the NCAA uploads all tournament media.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Alan Cole

South Carolina Women's Basketball Open Locker Room Quotes (Post-Texas)

Replies
3
Views
702
The Insiders Forum
Alan Cole
Alan Cole
Alan Cole

South Carolina Women's Basketball Open Locker Room Quotes (Post-Vanderbilt)

Replies
2
Views
786
The Insiders Forum
Alan Cole
Alan Cole
Alan Cole

Dawn Staley Press Conference Notes (Pre-Tennessee Tech)

Replies
2
Views
414
The Insiders Forum
Alan Cole
Alan Cole
Alan Cole

South Carolina Women's Basketball Open Locker Room Quotes (Post-Oklahoma)

Replies
2
Views
478
The Insiders Forum
Alan Cole
Alan Cole
Alan Cole

NCAA Tournament First Round Live Thread

Replies
26
Views
597
The Insiders Forum
Alan Cole
Alan Cole
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back