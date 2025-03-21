South Carolina Women's Basketball Open Locker Room Quotes (Tennessee Tech)

South Carolina women's basketball set its program records for both points and margin of victory in an NCAA Tournament game, taking out Tennessee Tech 108-48 at Colonial Life Arena. The Gamecocks are into the second round, where they will meet Indiana on Sunday with a spot in Birmingham for the Sweet Sixteen at stake. Here is the best from open locker room today, including an off-podium Dawn Staley gaggle with some local media.



Note: As always, if you just want what Dawn Staley said in her regular press conference, you can find it on YouTube since the NCAA uploads all tournament media.