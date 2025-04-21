ADVERTISEMENT

Spring Transfer Portal Thread

South Carolina football has its most significant transfer portal entrance of the spring window so far, as former four-star offensive tackle Kam Pringle announced on social media he is entering the portal.

Pringle redshirted last year as a true freshman and appeared in one game against Akron. Along with Josiah Thompson and Blake Franks, he was part of that "Great wall of Carolina" recruiting class in 2024.

 
