**The Official Transfer Portal Target Thread**

Caleb Alexander

Caleb Alexander

Publisher
Staff
Apr 14, 2009
Hey there Gamecock Scoop premium subscribers! The portal officially opens on this coming Monday, December 4th, but many names have already begun to swirl and some official offers have even gone out to some early entries around the country. This thread will attempt to narrow the list for you on which targets the Gamecocks are interested in. This weekend, I speculated on the Weekly Recruiting Wrap Up that WR, TE, OL, EDGE, and RB were likely priorities, as well as impact players at other positions. And we've seen names at several of those positions already. I'll use a separate post for each target, their Rivals' profile, and a little about the connection or why they might fit.
 
