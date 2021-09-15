  • Gamecock Central is partnering with Vista Art to give away this framed picture of Williams-Brice Stadium from Shane Beamer's first game.

    • Text keyword VISTAART to 877-GO-COCKS (877-46-26257) for a chance to win.
    • The winner will be randomly selected and notified on Friday, Sept. 17.
    • A local winner can pick up the picture from Vista Art, 1752 Airport Blvd., Cayce, SC 29033. Shipping can be arranged for a non-local winner.

    If you're not the lucky winner, this item is available for purchase at Vista Art.

    Visit Vista Art to view some of their other work.

    Required notice: By texting this number, you agree to receive promotional messages sent via an autodialer, and this agreement isn’t a condition of any purchase. Message & Data rates may apply. You'll receive less than one message/month. To unsubscribe, text STOP to 8774626257.

    Close this note by clicking the X in the top-right corner.

Updates: Coordinator availability (Sept. 15)

You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Collyn Taylor

Updates: Wednesday's coordinator availability

Replies
1
Views
932
The Insiders Forum
bagel400
bagel400
Reddfoxx1

Hate to be that guy…

Replies
67
Views
2K
The Insiders Forum
colalex
colalex
Collyn Taylor

Updates: Satterfield, White weekly availability

Replies
8
Views
2K
The Insiders Forum
CarlUSC
CarlUSC
Collyn Taylor

Updates: Coordinator media availability

Replies
9
Views
2K
The Insiders Forum
GLiDE.
GLiDE.
Collyn Taylor

Updates: Player availability (Sept. 14)

Replies
8
Views
1K
The Insiders Forum
Big Gamecocker
Big Gamecocker

Latest posts

Top Bottom

  • Member-Only Message Boards

  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series

  • Exclusive Highlights and Recruiting Interviews

  • Breaking Recruiting News

Log in or subscribe today