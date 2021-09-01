  • Gamecock Central is partnering with Vista Art to give away this framed picture of Alshon Jeffery, Bruce Ellington, Marcus Lattimore and Stephen Garcia. The print is 16x20. (Vista Art site).

    Text VistaArt to 877-GO-COCKS (877-46-26257) for a chance to win.

    The winner will be randomly selected and notified on Thursday, Sept. 2.

    If you're local, you'll have to pick up the picture from Vista Art. Shipping can be arranged for a winner outside the Midlands area. Vista Art's address is 1752 Airport Blvd., Cayce, SC 29033.

    To view some of Vista Art's other work, please visit the Vista Art site.

    Required: By texting this number, you agree to receive promotional messages sent via an autodialer, and this agreement isn’t a condition of any purchase. Message & Data rates may apply. You'll receive less than one message/month. To unsubscribe, text STOP to 8774626257.

    Close this note by clicking the X in the top-right corner.

Visitors List: South Carolina vs. Eastern Illinois

You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Chris Clark

How to watch South Carolina vs. Eastern Illinois

Replies
0
Views
223
Fighting Gamecocks Forum
Chris Clark
Chris Clark
Chris Clark

Insider Report - pres. by Cornerstone Financial Management - August 26 (recruiting notes)

Replies
10
Views
3K
The Insiders Forum
Chris Clark
Chris Clark
Wes Mitchell

Carolina Confidential - Pres. by Herring Insurance - Another potential OV to add

Replies
3
Views
3K
The Insiders Forum
Cockypantherfan
Cockypantherfan
Collyn Taylor

Hoops recruiting notes: more visits, recruiting tidbits

Replies
5
Views
1K
The Insiders Forum
Spurlier
Spurlier
Chris Clark

Wednesday A.M. recruiting notes on a pair of targets...

Replies
14
Views
3K
The Insiders Forum
myrtlemike
myrtlemike

Latest posts

Top Bottom

  • Member-Only Message Boards

  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series

  • Exclusive Highlights and Recruiting Interviews

  • Breaking Recruiting News

Log in or subscribe today