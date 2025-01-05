ADVERTISEMENT

WBB at Mississippi State Live Thread

STARKVILLE, Miss. — Back at The Hump for South Carolina women's basketball's second SEC game of the season. Gamecocks taking on the Bulldogs today in a 2 p.m. ET, 1 p.m. local time tip on SEC Network.

Maddy McDaniel did not travel with the team as she recovers from her injury, Sakima Walker is here but not warming up and will not play today, everyone else is warming up and ready to go.

Live updates all day, of course.
 
