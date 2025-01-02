WBB at Missouri game thread

Alan Cole
Jul 10, 2022
Checking in from the couch for some remote updates of South Carolina women’s basketball’s SEC opener at Missouri. Gamecocks start the league schedule
It’s a 7:00 tip on SEC Network. Maddy McDaniel and Sakima Walker are both out according to the official injury report the team put out last night.
