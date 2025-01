KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Hello from Pat Summitt court at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center, which is a bit of a mouthful to type. Up on Rocky Top for this one, the last of South Carolina women's basketball's five straight games against ranked opponents. It's No. 2 South Carolina at No. 18 Tennessee, coming up tonight in at 7:00 p.m. ET tip on ESPN2. All Gamecocks are present and accounted.