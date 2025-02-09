ADVERTISEMENT

WBB at Texas Live Thread

Alan Cole

Alan Cole

AUSTIN, Texas — Well, it's the big one. South Carolina women's basketball is at Texas, No. 2 vs. No. 4 in the country. A huge game in the race for the SEC regular season title, as the Gamecocks can pretty much put a stranglehold on it with a win today, but the Longhorns can pull back into a tie for first place if they can get it done.

Should be a fun one. Great crowd already settling in. It's a 2:00 p.m. ET/1 p.m. local tip on ESPN. All Gamecocks are present and accounted for.
 
