ADVERTISEMENT

WBB Live Thread: #6 South Carolina at Vanderbilt

Caleb Alexander

Caleb Alexander

Publisher
Staff
Apr 14, 2009
11,048
2,094
113
Starting lineups:

South Carolina
Timeouts4
Fouls1
0

1st
09:05

Vanderbilt

Timeouts4
Fouls0
0

Most Recent Plays
09:05 USC PERSONAL FOUL ON #21 KITTS,C (FOULS 1 )
09:07 USC MISSED JUMPER BY #0 PAOPAO,T ; VAN DEF REBOUND BY #5 KAPINUS,L
09:21 VAN MISSED LAYUP BY #12 PIERRE,K ; USC DEF REBOUND BY #23 HALL,B
09:42 VAN STEAL BY #11 OLIVER,J
Score by Period
TEAM1T

USC		00

VAN		00

South Carolina Stats

#PlayerPTSFG3FGFTREBAPFTOMIN
0*PAOPAO,T00-10-00-000001
20*FEAGIN,S00-00-00-000011
21*KITTS,C00-00-00-000101
23*HALL,B00-00-00-010001
25*JOHNSON,R00-00-00-000001
TMTEAM,---000
TOTALS0-10-00-01011
GAME PCT0.000


Vanderbilt Stats

#PlayerPTSFG3FGFTREBAPFTOMIN
5*KAPINUS,L00-00-00-010001
10*NWABA,J00-00-00-000001
11*OLIVER,J00-00-00-000001
12*PIERRE,K00-10-00-000001
23*MOORE,I00-00-00-000001
TMTEAM,---000
TOTALS0-10-00-01000
GAME PCT0.000




Gamecocks win the jump but Sania Feagin turns it over. Still, the Gamecocks strike first a few possessions later on a Te-Hina PaoPao jumper.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Stephen Anderson

WBB Transfer Portal Thread

Replies
20
Views
3K
The Insiders Forum
Stephen Anderson
Stephen Anderson
Alan Cole

South Carolina Women's Basketball Open Locker Room Quotes (Post-Tennessee)

Replies
6
Views
1K
The Insiders Forum
FORKCOCK
FORKCOCK
Alan Cole

South Carolina vs. Vanderbilt Set for 7:30 p.m. ET

Replies
2
Views
1K
Gamecocks Forum
Longhorn Bud
L
C

WBB Game Thread: Arkansas

Replies
60
Views
4K
The Insiders Forum
blackflag
blackflag
C

WBB Game Thread: Florida

Replies
44
Views
3K
The Insiders Forum
Whiterockcock69
Whiterockcock69
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back