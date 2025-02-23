WBB Live Thread: #6 South Carolina at Vanderbilt

Caleb Alexander
Starting lineups:
South Carolina
Timeouts4
Fouls1
0
1st
09:05
Vanderbilt
Timeouts4
Fouls0
0
Most Recent Plays
09:05 USC PERSONAL FOUL ON #21 KITTS,C (FOULS 1 )
09:07 USC MISSED JUMPER BY #0 PAOPAO,T ; VAN DEF REBOUND BY #5 KAPINUS,L
09:21 VAN MISSED LAYUP BY #12 PIERRE,K ; USC DEF REBOUND BY #23 HALL,B
09:42 VAN STEAL BY #11 OLIVER,J
Score by Period
South Carolina Stats
Vanderbilt Stats
Gamecocks win the jump but Sania Feagin turns it over. Still, the Gamecocks strike first a few possessions later on a Te-Hina PaoPao jumper.
South Carolina Stats
|#
|Player
|PTS
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|REB
|A
|PF
|TO
|MIN
|0*
|PAOPAO,T
|0
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|20*
|FEAGIN,S
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|21*
|KITTS,C
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|23*
|HALL,B
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|25*
|JOHNSON,R
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|TM
|TEAM,
|-
|-
|-
|0
|0
|0
|TOTALS
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|GAME PCT
|0.0
|0
|0
Vanderbilt Stats
|#
|Player
|PTS
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|REB
|A
|PF
|TO
|MIN
|5*
|KAPINUS,L
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10*
|NWABA,J
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11*
|OLIVER,J
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12*
|PIERRE,K
|0
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|23*
|MOORE,I
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|TM
|TEAM,
|-
|-
|-
|0
|0
|0
|TOTALS
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|GAME PCT
|0.0
|0
|0
Gamecocks win the jump but Sania Feagin turns it over. Still, the Gamecocks strike first a few possessions later on a Te-Hina PaoPao jumper.