WBB vs. Arkansas Live Thread

Alan Cole

Alan Cole

Beat Reporter
Gold Member
Jul 10, 2022
13,760
626
113
Back at Colonial Life Arena for the penultimate home game of the regular season for South Carolina women's basketball. Gamecocks trying to bounce back from the UConn debacle tonight, and on paper this should be the perfect get right opponent. Gamecocks host the Razorbacks, who come in dead last in the SEC standings at 9-18 overall and 2-10 in the league.

Everyone is present and warming up. It's a 7:00 first pitch on SEC Network. Updates to follow.
 
