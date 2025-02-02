ADVERTISEMENT

WBB vs Auburn/A'ja Wilson Jersey Retirement Live Thread

Hello from Colonial LIfe Arena, for a day far more special than just a regular season game against an unranked team. South Carolina women's basketball takes on Auburn today, and A'ja Wilson will have jer sersey retired in a ceremony on the court pre-game. Gamecocks rocking some pretty sweet custom pre-game warm-up gear as well in honor of the occasion.

It's a noon tip on SEC Network, although broadcast coverage of the ceremony will start at 11:30.

 
