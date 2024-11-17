WBB vs. East Carolina Live Thread

Alan Cole
Jul 10, 2022
First Sunday game of the year at Colonial Life Arena for South Carolina women's basketball, the return trip rom ECU of the home-and-home. Gamecocks won comfortably in Greenville last year.
Tip coming at 2 on ESPN+. Tessa Johnson is out and listed as "day-to-day" according to a program spokesperson with the same ankle injury. Everyone else good to go.
Updates to follow.
