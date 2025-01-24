ADVERTISEMENT

WBB vs. LSU Live Thread

Alan Cole

Alan Cole

Beat Reporter
Gold Member
Jul 10, 2022
13,165
623
113
It's the big one.

South Carolina vs. LSU women's basketball, the No. 2 Gamecocks against the No. 5 Tigers at Colonial Life Arena. LSU comes in undefeated, one of two remaining unbeaten teams in the country. Big time game, big time test, first meeting between the teams since the SEC Championship Game last year.

It starts at 5:00 on ESPN. Everyone is present and accounted for.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Alan Cole

WBB vs. Oklahoma Live Thread

Replies
20
Views
8K
The Insiders Forum
Alan Cole
Alan Cole
Alan Cole

WBB vs. Duke Live Thread

Replies
22
Views
598
The Insiders Forum
Alan Cole
Alan Cole
Alan Cole

WBB at Alabama Live Thread

Replies
32
Views
646
The Insiders Forum
Alan Cole
Alan Cole
Alan Cole

WBB vs. Texas Live Thread

Replies
27
Views
689
The Insiders Forum
Alan Cole
Alan Cole
Alan Cole

WBB vs. Texas A&M Live Thread

Replies
22
Views
686
The Insiders Forum
FORKCOCK
FORKCOCK
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back