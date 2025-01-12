WBB vs. Texas Live Thread

Well, here we are. Biggest game of the season for South Carolina women's basketball to date. Gamecocks holding down No. 2 in the rankings with No. 5 Texas in town. It's a renewal of the Dawn Staley vs. Vic Schaefer rivalry, and the winner will have an inside track towards an SEC regular season title.



Everyone but Ashlyn Watkins is present and warming up. It's a 1 p.m. tip on ESPN. Atmosphere is already building.

