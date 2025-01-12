ADVERTISEMENT

WBB vs. Texas Live Thread

Alan Cole

Alan Cole

Beat Reporter
Gold Member
Jul 10, 2022
12,999
623
113
Well, here we are. Biggest game of the season for South Carolina women's basketball to date. Gamecocks holding down No. 2 in the rankings with No. 5 Texas in town. It's a renewal of the Dawn Staley vs. Vic Schaefer rivalry, and the winner will have an inside track towards an SEC regular season title.

Everyone but Ashlyn Watkins is present and warming up. It's a 1 p.m. tip on ESPN. Atmosphere is already building.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Alan Cole

WBB vs. Texas A&M Live Thread

Replies
22
Views
407
The Insiders Forum
FORKCOCK
FORKCOCK
Alan Cole

WBB at Mississippi State Live Thread

Replies
23
Views
835
The Insiders Forum
Alan Cole
Alan Cole
Alan Cole

WBB vs. USF Live Thread

Replies
18
Views
623
The Insiders Forum
Alan Cole
Alan Cole
Alan Cole

MBB vs. Radford Live Thread

Replies
25
Views
620
The Insiders Forum
Alan Cole
Alan Cole
Alan Cole

WBB vs. Charleston Southern Live Thread

Replies
20
Views
399
The Insiders Forum
Alan Cole
Alan Cole
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back